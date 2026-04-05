Boston-Based Global Safety Leader Rony Jabour to Deliver Keynote at Respira Brasil 2026

Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. event Giorgia Rafaela, founder of Respira Brasil, is a prominent entrepreneur and national leader in respiratory protection and safety training. Giorgia Rafaela, founder of Respira Brasil, brings over 17 years of experience in respiratory protection and leads one of Brazil’s most influential safety initiatives.

Global safety leader Rony Jabour will headline Respira Brasil 2026, Brazil’s largest event focused on respiratory protection and worker safety.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respira Brasil 2026, widely recognized as the largest respiratory protection event in Brazil, will bring together leading safety professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers for a two-day conference focused on advancing workplace health, regulatory compliance, and life-saving practices in occupational environments.Scheduled for April 13 and 14, the event will gather the biggest names in the industry for two days of immersive learning centered on respiratory protection and worker safety.At the helm of this growing national movement is Giorgia Rafaela da Rosa Miri, an environmental engineer, occupational safety specialist, and one of Brazil’s most prominent voices in respiratory protection. As the founder and organizer of Respira Brasil, Rafaela has emerged as a leading entrepreneur in the safety sector, combining technical expertise with a clear vision to elevate industry standards across the country.With over 17 years of experience working with personal protective equipment (PPE), Rafaela holds postgraduate credentials in Occupational Safety Engineering and Industrial Hygiene. She is also the administrator of Respirar and G Safe Engenharia, where she leads initiatives in consulting, training, and the development of safety solutions. Her influence extends nationally through her role as Regional Director (South) of FANEST, as well as her participation in key technical committees, including CB-32 for Respiratory Protection and CTEN.Beyond her technical leadership, Rafaela is widely recognized for her entrepreneurial impact. She is the creator of the “Dominando PPR” training program and the visionary behind Respira Brasil itself — a platform that has grown into the country’s most important gathering dedicated exclusively to respiratory protection.Her leadership reflects a broader shift in the industry, highlighting the role of women in driving innovation, education, and transformation in occupational safety. Under her direction, Respira Brasil has evolved into a space where knowledge meets practical application, fostering collaboration among professionals committed to protecting lives.Among the event’s featured speakers is Rony Jabour , a Boston-based workplace safety expert and internationally recognized keynote speaker. Jabour will deliver the conference’s main address, presenting on how safety extends far beyond compliance and becomes a critical foundation for survival, opportunity, and long-term success.Widely regarded as one of the leading safety speakers in the world, Jabour has built a global presence through his work in occupational safety, leadership development, and risk awareness. Based in Boston, he travels internationally delivering presentations on workplace safety and life protection, impacting workers and organizations across multiple countries.Rony Jabour is a recurring speaker at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, selected to present in 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2026.His keynote at Respira Brasil will emphasize a human-centered approach to safety, reinforcing that respiratory protection is not simply a regulatory requirement, but a matter of survival. Drawing from personal experience and professional expertise, Jabour connects technical safety principles with real-life consequences, creating a message that resonates deeply with audiences.Respira Brasil 2026 will feature a comprehensive agenda covering essential topics such as risk assessment, respiratory protection program (PPR) implementation, equipment selection, medical monitoring, and regulatory frameworks. The event will also include workshops, panel discussions with labor inspectors, and case presentations, offering both technical depth and practical application.Jabour’s participation reinforces the international scope of the event, bringing a U.S.-based perspective to challenges that are increasingly global. His work has contributed to improving safety awareness and reducing occupational risks, particularly in high-hazard industries such as construction.As workplace safety continues to evolve, Respira Brasil stands as a key platform for advancing knowledge and promoting a culture of protection. With Giorgia Rafaela’s leadership and a lineup of internationally recognized experts, the event continues to shape the future of respiratory safety in Brazil and beyond.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is a Boston-based workplace safety expert, international keynote speaker, and founder of one of the largest occupational safety training organizations in the United States. Recognized as one of the leading safety speakers in the world, he travels globally delivering presentations on workplace safety, leadership, and life protection.Jabour is also the founder of United Safety Net , an OSHA training organization based in the United States, having trained more than 50,000 workers in person over the past 15 years.About Giorgia Rafaela da Rosa MiriGiorgia Rafaela da Rosa Miri is an environmental engineer and occupational safety specialist with over 17 years of experience in personal protective equipment (PPE). She is the administrator of Respirar and G Safe Engenharia, a consultant in safety solutions and training, and a recognized expert in respiratory protection. She is a member of CB-32 and CTEN technical committees, Regional Director of FANEST South, and the creator of both the “Dominando PPR” program and Respira Brasil, the largest respiratory protection event in Brazil.About Respira BrasilRespira Brasil is the largest respiratory protection event in Brazil, dedicated to advancing knowledge, innovation, and best practices in occupational health and safety.

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