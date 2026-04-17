Branding Los Angeles Announces 6th Annual Earth Day Beach Clean Up in Santa Monica

Branding Team - National Logo Earth Day Beach Clean Up 2026 Earth Day Beach Clean Up - Branding Team - Santa Monica

Inviting the Community to Take Action, Build Connections, and Protect Our Coastline

Experiential marketing and community engagement are what we do every day for our clients, so creating something meaningful for Earth Day just felt natural. This is our way of bringing us together.” — Joella Hopkins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branding Los Angeles, a leading multicultural strategic branding agency known for driving digital influence and community engagement, proudly announces its 6th Annual Earth Day Beach Clean Up , taking place on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park Beach.This highly anticipated annual initiative brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and community members for a morning of purpose - combining environmental action with meaningful connection.More Than a Cleanup - A Movement Rooted in Brand PurposeFor six consecutive years, Branding Los Angeles has transformed Earth Day into a signature community activation - demonstrating that brands can (and should) lead with impact.Volunteers will be equipped with gloves, bags, and tools as they work together to remove debris - including plastics, PPE, bottles, and cigarette waste - from the shoreline.“It’s part of our brand culture - we love engaging our community and giving back,” said Ben Behrooznia, CEO of Branding Los Angeles. “If our small impact motivates others to do good, it’s all worth it.”Joella Hopkins, President of Branding Los Angeles, added: “We love giving back to the community that has allowed us to grow - it’s a core part of our community affairs and outreach. Experiential marketing and community engagement are what we do every day for our clients, so creating something meaningful for Earth Day just felt natural. This is our way of bringing purpose and impact together in real life."Driving Community, Connection, and Brand ImpactBeyond environmental stewardship, the event reflects Branding Los Angeles’ core philosophy: building brands through authentic, real-world engagement.Attendees can expect:- A guided beach clean-up experience with all supplies provided- A welcoming, high-energy, community-driven environment- Networking opportunities with business leaders, creatives, and local changemakers- Complimentary refreshments to kick off the morningBeach cleanups play a critical role in protecting coastal ecosystems and public health, removing harmful debris that can damage marine life and impact local communities.Be Part of the ImpactBranding Los Angeles invites individuals, companies, and organizations to take part in this growing movement.Register here: Join the 2026 Earth Day Beach Clean Up - https://www.brandinglosangeles.com/beach-clean-up/ Whether you’re looking to give back, connect, or align with a purpose-driven brand - this event offers an opportunity to do all three.About Branding Los AngelesBranding Los Angeles is a premier multicultural strategic branding agency specializing in digital footprint creation, innovative communications, and comprehensive public affairs strategies. With a strong commitment to community impact, the agency leads multiple annual initiatives focused on giving back and driving meaningful change.

Earth Day Beach Clean Up Santa Monica 2025 | Los Angeles Community Event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.