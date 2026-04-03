Fort Wainwright Soldier sentenced to 32 years in sadistic child pornography case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Fort Wainwright soldier was sentenced today to 32 years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and for producing CSAM.

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