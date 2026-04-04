Honoring a century: WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday celebration

A special ceremony at Chattanooga VA clinic to recognize the life and service of a WWII Veteran

The Tennessee afternoon sun, hazy and golden, began to cast shadows across the polished floors of the Chattanooga VA Clinic lobby in the late morning. A slight sense of hushed anticipation hung in the air, offering a peaceful contrast to the usual hum of activity. A small gathering of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (VATVHCS) employees had assembled in the lobby for a special celebration.

Their guest of honor, though unaware of the occasion, had already arrived. Everett Plante, a World War II Veteran whose presence embodied resilience and history, was seated patiently in a row of chairs, his hands folded calmly in his lap. He had been asked to arrive a little early for his medical appointment, which he readily obliged. As a group of employees approached him, led by Volunteer Specialist Joshua Green and Clinic Manager Deidra Campbell, a collective smile spread across Plante’s face. Green had requested a centenarian letter and coin from the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to be presented to Plante in recognition of his 100th birthday.

As Campbell read the heartfelt letter, it acknowledged Plante’s century of life and service to the nation, speaking of sacrifice, valor and the enduring legacy of his generation. When Plante accepted the coin and letter, a deep sense of gratitude softened his eyes.

Holding the new treasures in his hands, a gentle sigh escaped him. “I didn’t expect anything from VA,” he admitted. “But I can’t forget what they did for me. I could almost cry, but I won’t.”

Words from the wise

Someone from the crowd asked, “What advice do you have that keeps you going?”

Plante looked out at the faces surrounding him. “I wish that everybody could live longer and be honest with each other,” he replied. “Being honest with each other is the most important thing.” His words resonated deeply, a simple truth conveyed with the wisdom of a century.

Plante’s gaze drifted, perhaps recalling memories of his younger days, filled with strength and independence.

“It’s no joke,” Plante continued. “You can’t do the things you used to do. It’s crazy right now, but time passes, and you find yourself in a position where you can’t do things for yourself, and that is very unfortunate.”

The lobby fell silent, punctuated by faint whispers of “Thank you for your service, sir.”

Celebrating legacies

With his 101st birthday coming in April 2026, Plante still drives himself to his appointments and takes pride in maintaining that ability.

After escorting Plante to his car, Green described his many opportunities to meet Veterans and submitted them for special recognition, too.

“Meeting and spending time with a 100-year-old World War II Veteran is an amazing experience,” Green shared. “To have met multiple centenarian Veterans over the last year and be part of the awards program gives me a glimpse into a remarkable time in American history. Honoring their service with these awards, I hope it helps us all appreciate the freedom and peace they fought for. Celebrating their long lives and legacy ensures we never forget their sacrifices.”