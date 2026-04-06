'Hans Niemann vs. You' Shortlisted in Two Categories at the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Hans Niemann vs. You

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The project 'Hans Niemann vs. You' , organized by it.com Domains in partnership with Web Summit and World Chess, has been nominated in the 30th Annual Webby Awards in two categories: Best Entertainment & Media category and Best Arts, Culture & Events . The project has been selected as a finalist alongside projects from fellow 2026 Webby nominees, including Netflix, Spotify, Figma, HubSpot, and Patreon.'Hans Niemann vs. You' is the largest AI-powered online chess game ever played between a grandmaster and the world. Held at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, grandmaster Hans Niemann faced an AI-assisted World Team in an interactive match. The game drew 106,638 participants from 132 countries, breaking the record previously set by Viswanathan Anand in 2012. The match lasted 42 minutes and 71 moves, hosted on chess.it.com, and featured an AI assistant providing real-time strategic support to the global audience."Being recognized by the Webby Awards for the second consecutive year is a true honor. It tells us that projects at the intersection of technology, culture, and human connection are resonating far beyond the chess or domain industries, and that's exactly what we set out to prove," said Andrey Insarov, Founder & CEO, it.com DomainsHailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS is comprised of Internet industry experts including Joanne Jang (General Manager, OpenAI Labs), Walton Goggins (Actor and Filmmaker), Kim Larson (Global Managing Director & Head of Creators, YouTube), Kinney Edwards (Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok) Alex Schultz (VP Analytics & Chief Marketing Officer, Meta), and Garry Tan (President & Chief Executive Officer, Y Combinator)."Nominees like 'Hans Niemann vs. You' are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It's no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year's work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now."As a nominee, 'Hans Niemann vs. You' is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted on by fans across the globe. From now until April 16, 2026, users can cast their votes by following the links: Arts, Culture & Events & Entertainment & Media.Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Prince's "Everything You Think is True"; Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif'"; NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby"; and SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks."About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LTD, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.About The Webby AwardsHailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.Find The Webby Awards OnlineWebsite: webbyawards.comInstagram: @thewebbyawardsLinkedin: The Webby AwardsTikTok: @thewebbyawardsX: @TheWebbyAwardsYouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawardsFacebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

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