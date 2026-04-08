At a Washington Memorial, Honoring the Legacy — and Future — of Women in Law Enforcement

Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director, Black Sheriffs' Memorial and Jessica Toliver, Executive Director, NAWLEE “Honoring the legacy and leadership of Black sheriffs—past and present—whose service, courage, and commitment continue to safeguard our communities and shape the future of public safety.” NAWLEE Leadership visits Black Sheriffs' Memorial during Women's History Month

Black Sheriffs’ Memorial hosts Women’s History Month reception honoring women leaders in law enforcement and preserving Black sheriff history in Washington, DC.

With recruitment and retention challenges across law enforcement, Women’s History Month is a critical time to recognize and promote the contributions of women in policing.” — Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON — On a quiet street in Northeast Washington, a small but pointed gathering marked Women’s History Month with a focus not only on remembrance, but on representation.The Black Sheriffs’ Memorial hosted a private reception for members of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives , bringing together law enforcement leaders to recognize the contributions of African American women in a profession still grappling with recruitment and retention challenges.The memorial is operated by the Lucius D. Amerson Bridge Builder Foundation — a registered 501(c)(3) organization — led by Anthony E. Amerson . Mr. Amerson is the son of Lucius D. Amerson, who in 1966 became the first Black sheriff elected in the South since Reconstruction, a milestone made possible by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.“Considering the challenges today that all law enforcement agencies are facing with recruitment and retention, it is important to recognize and promote the valuable contributions of women in law enforcement,” Mr. Amerson said.The memorial itself functions as both archive and narrative. Visitors move through a self-guided experience augmented by QR codes, tracing the lives and careers of pioneering figures. Among them is Jackie Barrett-Washington, elected in Fulton County, Ga., in 1992 as the first Black woman sheriff in the nation.Inside, an exhibit titled “Sisters with Badges” recognizes all currently serving African American women sheriffs, offering a contemporary counterpoint to the historical displays that line the space. The effect is deliberate: to situate present leadership within a longer, often overlooked continuum.The foundation’s broader mission extends beyond preservation. It includes scholarship support tied to workforce development and vocational training, positioning the memorial as both a historical site and a platform for future opportunity.The memorial, located at 4435 19th Place NE, is open Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is structured as a tax-deductible donation, with proceeds supporting both the site’s operations and its educational programs.In an era increasingly shaped by digital narratives and competing interpretations of history, Mr. Amerson framed the institution’s purpose in more urgent terms.“Preserving our history with accuracy and credibility is a shared responsibility,” he said, “especially in an era where misinformation spreads easily.”Additional information is available at www.blacksheriffsmemorial.com

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