NAVA MGMT Announces Expansion of Operational Frameworks and Entrepreneur Education Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAVA MGMT, a business consulting and advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its operational frameworks and educational initiatives designed to support entrepreneurs seeking sustainable and structured growth. Led by Business Development Strategist Rom Barel, the company continues to develop systems-focused methodologies that address common inefficiencies in business operations.NAVA MGMT’s approach centers on identifying structural gaps within organizations and implementing practical systems that improve execution, consistency, and long-term scalability. Rather than focusing solely on marketing or high-level strategy, the firm emphasizes alignment between operations, decision-making, and performance outcomes.“Many businesses are not limited by demand, but by how they operate internally,” said Rom Barel. “When structure and clarity are missing, growth becomes inconsistent. Our focus is on building systems that allow businesses to execute effectively and sustain results over time.”Addressing Operational Gaps in Business GrowthAs the entrepreneurial landscape becomes increasingly competitive, many business owners continue to prioritize visibility and customer acquisition without establishing the internal infrastructure required to support growth.NAVA MGMT’s frameworks, including its 90 Day Operating System, are designed to help businesses transition from fragmented processes to structured operations.Expansion Through Education and CommunityThe company will host a free live workshop on April 15th at 6 PM PST, focused on helping business owners identify inefficiencies and implement structured systems for growth.Register here: https://navamanagement.com/workshop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rombarel/ Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7varywTi88dOMO8VDXDMHe Community: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BfeVdy6O49NLe1327OKZiC?mode=gi_t About NAVA MGMTNAVA MGMT is a business consulting and advisory company focused on helping entrepreneurs and business owners build structure, clarity, and sustainable growth within their operations.Website: https://navamanagement.com/

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