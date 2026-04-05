Announcing National Prosthodontics Awareness Week April 19-25, 2026 in Madison County, Alabama

National Prosthodontics Awareness Week 2026 Cramin P. Wiltz II, DMD, CDT

Northern Alabama's own Prosthodontist, Dr. Wiltz has been improving lives in our local community, the greater Huntsville area for over 11 years.

My greatest joy is to restore your confidence by restoring your smile. I can create anything I put my mind to, designing exactly what is needed for each unique dental situation.” — Dr. Cramin Wiltz

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Cramin Wiltz opened the doors of Madison Prosthodontics in Madison, Alabama over 11 years ago with a strong desire to help those in our community. Since then he has changed the lives of countless patients by giving them the confidence to talk, laugh & smile again. He is a member of the American College of Prosthodontists, the organization representing the dental specialty of prosthodontics.Prosthodontists are dental professionals who specialize in the restoration and replacement of missing or damaged teeth. They receive additional years of specialty training to treat patients who are missing teeth due to accidents, neglect, or congenital conditions, and they maintain and restore teeth for patients with excessive wear, aesthetic concerns, or are about to undergo head and neck cancer treatment. They utilize prosthetic solutions including dental implants, dentures and veneers to help patients improve their oral health and quality of life.With three to four years of additional training beyond dental school, prosthodontists are prepared for even the most complex oral health care issues. Think of a prosthodontist as the architect behind designing and executing your dental treatment. Whether you need to replace one tooth, or many, a prosthodontist works with you every step of the way, from consultation to follow-up care, to restore smiles and confidence.“I’ve known since high school that I wanted to go into medicine. When I started exploring my options in college, I kept thinking of my father, who lived with dentures since he was 19, always had problems with the fit and was self-conscious in social situations. I thought of all the people in the small, four-stoplight town I grew up in who didn’t have any teeth or had missing teeth and it made me think about dentistry as a way I could truly make a difference in people’s lives. In both college and dental school, I had a lot of great mentors who guided me toward specialty dentistry. I made more dentures than anyone and made them all myself (unlike classmates who sent theirs out to a lab). I think the highlight of my educational experience was casting my dad’s dentures. He finally could be confident about his smile." ~ Dr. Cramin Wiltz

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