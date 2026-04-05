Algone DFW Interventional Pain to become first clinic in TX to treat patients with Neurolyser XR non-invasive ablation

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The Neurolyser XR is a novel treatment option for patients to avoid needles into the back.

The future of medicine is non-invasive treatments, FUSMobile is proud to be leading the way into new methods of treatment.” — Arik Hananel M.D.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algone DFW Interventional Pain to become first clinic in Texas to treat patients with the new Neurolyser XR non-invasive ablation for low back pain.Dr. Shamsideen Musa is pleased to announce that he will become the first physician and first medical practice in Texas to install the new Neurolyser XR and begin treating patients this coming Tuesday April 7th. “I am proud to be the first to bring this new revolutionary treatment to Texas. We at Algone DFW Interventional Pain like to be on the leading edge of medicine.”Media is welcome to attend and see the device and how it works. The Neurolyser XR uses HIFU, a non-invasive focused ultrasonic beam to perform ablation without the use of needles. This new technology was developed by FUSMobile, Inc. and recently received FDA DeNovo approval in November.Prior to the introduction of the Neurolyser XR, ablation of the medial branch nerves in the lumbar area was commonly performed using an invasive process requiring needles to be placed into the back near the vertebrae, electrodes are then threaded into the needles, where they generate heat, and perform the ablation. Now the same type of treatment can be done without the need to puncture the skin in any way. “Most patients prefer to not have needles when given the option,” said Bruce Taylor North America Sales Manger for FUSMobile. “We look forward to bringing this technology to many more clinics.”About Algone DFW Interventional Pain: as a leader in interventional pain care, Algone DFW continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies that improve patient outcomes, reduce reliance on opioids, and accelerate recovery. The addition of the Neurolyser XR enhances the practice’s ability to precisely target and treat nerve-related pain conditions, offering patients a highly effective, minimally-invasive option for long-term relief. This milestone underscores Algone DFW’s mission to provide personalized, evidence-based care while setting a new standard for pain management in North TexasAbout FUSMobile, Inc.: Founded by Dr. Arik Hananel and Mr. Ron Aginsky, the company developed the and is now commercializing its first device—the Neurolyser XR—for non-invasive thermal neurolysis of the medial branch nerves of the lumbar facet joints for the treatment of chronic facet-mediated low back pain. They have several other advancements in development and believe that HIFU is on the forefront of medicine providing many future advancements in interventional pain management and non-invasive patient care.For More information, please contact Christine Henry Musa at +14692726142 or Bruce Taylor at 610-NeuroXR (610-638-7697)Algone DFW Interventional Pain5860 Collin McKinney Pkwy Suite 604, McKinney, TX 75070FUSMobile Inc, 6120 Windward Pkwy, STE 210, Alpharetta, GA 30005, USA

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