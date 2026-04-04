RCP responds to NHS England’s announcement to offer weight-loss drugs to 1.2 million people to reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease.

The RCP’s special adviser on obesity Dr Kath McCullough has responded to the announcement from NHS England that 1.2 million people with cardiovascular disease will be made eligible to receive the weight loss medication Semaglutide (Wegovy) over the next few years.

"The expansion of weight loss treatments to those at risk from cardiovascular disease is a welcome step towards preventing serious health conditions that can be caused and exacerbated by overweight and obesity. These treatments will undoubtedly have a positive impact, but it is vital that we are providing appropriate interventions tailored to individual circumstances. As well as focusing on weight management through different means, it is also important to look at other risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and making sure that these are also addressed.



“Expanding access following new NICE guidance will improve lives however as the number of clinical conditions that benefit from these class of drugs increases, it is important that we have clarity on how these drugs sit alongside established treatments and other guidelines already in place, and the funding and workforce needed to deliver these important novel therapies.”