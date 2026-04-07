Houston Clinical Expert Dr. Danielle Griffin Featured on Top Podcasts to Combat Corporate Burnout

Walk with Me Brother Podcast

Bridging the Gap: Dr. Griffin Reveals Clinical Framework for Physiological Reset to End Compassion Fatigue in Corporate Leaders.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Danielle Griffin, an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership, TEDx speaker, and clinical mind-body expert, was recently featured on two of the nation's premier business and leadership platforms: the Tell Me More Podcast with Nicole Walters and the Walk with Me Brother Podcast with Rob Pollard.Recognized as Houston's Best Stress & Pain Management Expert, Dr. Griffin sat down with both hosts to address the growing national epidemic of compassion fatigue, decision fatigue, and high-functioning burnout among corporate leaders and mission-critical teams.With workplace stress reaching historic highs, organizations are realizing that traditional wellness initiatives often fall short for high-achieving professionals. During both highly anticipated podcast episodes, Dr. Griffin shared her clinical framework for bridging the gap between executive performance and physiological resilience. She detailed how unmanaged corporate stress becomes trapped in the nervous system, leading to chronic physical pain, sleep disruption, and impaired leadership capacity.To combat this, Dr. Griffin offered listeners highly actionable strategies from her Somatic Exercise Made Simple book series , published through Empower Press. Rather than relying on generic mindset theory, she introduced her proprietary "60-Second Somatic Resets"—rapid, physical techniques designed to immediately regulate the nervous system, lower cortisol, and restore executive function without requiring professionals to leave their desks."Professionals in mission-critical roles do not just need a shift in mindset; they need a physiological reset to release chronic tension and sustain their vital work," said Dr. Griffin. "We cannot out-think a stressed nervous system. By utilizing somatic movement, executives can actively transition their bodies out of the 'fight or flight' response, allowing them to lead with sustained clarity and empathy."Listeners can watch and stream both of Dr. Griffin's guest appearances on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms.As a highly sought-after clinical voice in the corporate wellness space, Dr. Griffin frequently travels nationwide to deliver corporate keynotes and interactive workshops focused on somatic leadership and burnout recovery for C-suite executives, HR professionals, and healthcare administrators.For media inquiries, interview requests, or to book Dr. Danielle Griffin for an upcoming corporate event, please contact:Media Contact:

Tell Me More Podcast with Nicole Walters - About... Somatic Therapy for High Achievers (with Dr. Danielle Griffin)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.