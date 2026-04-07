Houston Clinical Expert Dr. Danielle Griffin Featured on Top Podcasts to Combat Corporate Burnout

Dr Danielle and Robb Pollard on the Walk with Me Brother Podcast

Walk with Me Brother Podcast

Bridging the Gap: Dr. Griffin Reveals Clinical Framework for Physiological Reset to End Compassion Fatigue in Corporate Leaders.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Danielle Griffin, an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership, TEDx speaker, and clinical mind-body expert, was recently featured on two of the nation's premier business and leadership platforms: the Tell Me More Podcast with Nicole Walters and the Walk with Me Brother Podcast with Rob Pollard.

Recognized as Houston's Best Stress & Pain Management Expert, Dr. Griffin sat down with both hosts to address the growing national epidemic of compassion fatigue, decision fatigue, and high-functioning burnout among corporate leaders and mission-critical teams.

With workplace stress reaching historic highs, organizations are realizing that traditional wellness initiatives often fall short for high-achieving professionals. During both highly anticipated podcast episodes, Dr. Griffin shared her clinical framework for bridging the gap between executive performance and physiological resilience. She detailed how unmanaged corporate stress becomes trapped in the nervous system, leading to chronic physical pain, sleep disruption, and impaired leadership capacity.

To combat this, Dr. Griffin offered listeners highly actionable strategies from her Somatic Exercise Made Simple book series, published through Empower Press. Rather than relying on generic mindset theory, she introduced her proprietary "60-Second Somatic Resets"—rapid, physical techniques designed to immediately regulate the nervous system, lower cortisol, and restore executive function without requiring professionals to leave their desks.

"Professionals in mission-critical roles do not just need a shift in mindset; they need a physiological reset to release chronic tension and sustain their vital work," said Dr. Griffin. "We cannot out-think a stressed nervous system. By utilizing somatic movement, executives can actively transition their bodies out of the 'fight or flight' response, allowing them to lead with sustained clarity and empathy."

Listeners can watch and stream both of Dr. Griffin's guest appearances on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms.

As a highly sought-after clinical voice in the corporate wellness space, Dr. Griffin frequently travels nationwide to deliver corporate keynotes and interactive workshops focused on somatic leadership and burnout recovery for C-suite executives, HR professionals, and healthcare administrators.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or to book Dr. Danielle Griffin for an upcoming corporate event, please contact:

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Good Life Coaching by Danielle | Empower Press
+1 281-819-4538
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Tell Me More Podcast with Nicole Walters - About... Somatic Therapy for High Achievers (with Dr. Danielle Griffin)

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Houston Clinical Expert Dr. Danielle Griffin Featured on Top Podcasts to Combat Corporate Burnout

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Daja Gay, Executive Assistant
Good Life Coaching by Danielle | Empower Press
+1 281-819-4538 bookings@drdaniellegriff.com
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Cypress, Texas, 77433
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About

Dr. Danielle Griffin is a TEDx speaker, educator, and coach dedicated to empowering busy professionals to overcome the complex challenges of physical discomfort and emotional overwhelm. She specializes in helping high-achievers reclaim their focus, boost productivity, and enhance their presence in all areas of life by mastering the profound mind-body connection. Awarded "Best Pain and Stress Management Expert in Houston" and recognized with the International Impact Book Award for her book, Somatic Exercise Made Simple, Dr. Danielle brings a unique and highly effective blend of expertise. With a Doctorate degree and certifications as a Clinical Hypnotherapist, NLP Practitioner, and Yoga instructor, Dr. Danielle offers a comprehensive, holistic approach. She delivers practical, actionable strategies drawn from over a decade of experience in higher education and direct client work, providing individuals with tangible tools they can use immediately to: Reclaim Your Body from Pain Through Somatic Movement and Mind-Body Connection: Discover gentle, accessible movements to alleviate chronic tension and physical discomfort. Practical Tools for Managing Stress & Anxiety: Learn effective techniques to regulate emotions and cultivate inner calm amidst daily demands. Transforming Trauma and Grief: Explore powerful mind-body methods for processing emotional burdens and fostering resilience. Dr. Danielle works with corporations, businesses, and non-profit organizations, tailoring her impactful presentations to address the specific needs of their teams. Her goal is for every audience member to leave equipped with practical strategies for creating positive change, reducing pain and stress, managing anxiety, and unlocking their full potential.

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