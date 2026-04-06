Author Hooshmand Mahmood Kalayeh Announces New Book The Way of Harmonic Being

A Universal Invitation to all Humanity

The book presents universal guiding principles for personal, social, and global harmony

Life is a journey between the village and the seven-valley mountain, and back again, and again.” — Hooshmand Mahmood Kalayeh

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and scientist Hooshmand Mahmood Kalayeh announces the release of The Way of Harmonic Being , a pocket‑sized guide offering universal principles designed to support personal well‑being, social connection, and global harmony.At a moment when many societies face increasing fragmentation alongside new possibilities for cooperation, Kalayeh introduces a work intended to reach readers across borders, cultures, and generations. Blending philosophical reflection with accessible language and universal symbolism, the book emphasizes a central idea: unity is not merely an aspiration — it is a practical way of being. Rooted in the principle that platonic love nurtures peace, peace gives rise to unity, unity sustains peace, and peace renews platonic love, the book presents guiding principles that support personal, social, and global harmony.The Way of Harmonic Being provides a concise framework that everyone, regardless of identity, can adapt to cultivate balance, clarity, and shared understanding. Drawing on decades of scientific inquiry, artistic exploration, and philosophical study, Kalayeh offers tools intended to strengthen connection and reduce division in an increasingly complex world.In addition to its guiding principles, The Way of Harmonic Being outlines a broad vision for personal and collective development. The book emphasizes that its message is not tied to race, religion, or politics, but to an inward and outward commitment to peaceful transformation. It highlights the importance of personal growth, local engagement, and global responsibility, and encourages readers to consider the foundations of a more cooperative and sustainable civilization. The work calls for a new kind of conversation across generations, one that supports environmental stewardship, the integration of universal ideas aimed at supporting a better future for all living beings, collaborative problem‑solving, timely action, and shared celebration. These themes form a cohesive framework aimed at strengthening unity and fostering long‑term human flourishing.“The intention of this work is to support a more human, inclusive, and compassionate conversation,” Kalayeh says. “It offers simple principles that individuals and communities can use to strengthen unity and mutual understanding.”The release of The Way of Harmonic Being is accompanied by a forthcoming collection of artistic and digital materials, including visual metaphors, posters, and a multimedia project designed to expand public engagement.The book includes:• A universal symbol representing openness, reciprocity, and shared belonging• A one‑sentence mantra adaptable for schools, communities, and peace‑focused organizations• A concise invitation encouraging individuals to participate in a more harmonious and connected futureAmazon Links:About the AuthorHooshmand M. Kalayeh, PhD, is a scientist, author, and artist known for creating the digital Hooshmand Mandala, a visual language rooted in mathematics, imaging science, and principles of harmony. His work explores the structures of consciousness, interconnectedness, and human flourishing through mathematical, visual, and philosophical forms. Kalayeh’s artistic and scientific contributions invite audiences toward a more unified, compassionate, and awakened world.

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