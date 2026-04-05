Jacob Abson is Setting the Standard for Safety, Training, and Community Protection in Oklahoma City

“ Abson Security Emerges as a Trusted Name in Private Protection Services “

ABSON SECURITY - keeping Oklahoma City schools and churches safe with expert training in Security Awareness, LASER, CPR, Firearm, De-escalation instructions

Every school, church, organization and community deserves peace of mind. Our mission is to train, protect, and prepare everyone for any emergency.” — Jacob Abson

OKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Abson , a dedicated law enforcement officer, and his security team at Abson Security are transforming how schools, churches, and community organizations approach safety in Oklahoma City. Combining professional security services with expert training, Jacob ensures every environment under his care is prepared, protected, and safe.Jacob Abson is committed to making schools the safest places on earth. Beyond providing hands-on security, he is a certified Law enforcement instructor and LSU Instructor, De-escalation expert, teaching staff and community members how to respond effectively during emergencies. His team trains officers to be better prepared, more informed, and capable of handling a wide range of situations.In addition to de-escalation and security training, Jacob and his team provides annual firearm qualifications for armed security and peace officers at competitive rates, and serves as a CPR instructor / Stop the Bleed Instructor, equipping both officers and community members with life-saving skills.“Jacob and his team have been a blessing to our church,” says Pastor Michael Thompson of a local Oklahoma City church. “They go above and beyond security—Jacob genuinely cares about our safety, trains his officers to the highest standards, and even teaches CPR and emergency response to our staff. He’s invested in our well-being in every way.”School administrators echo this sentiment. “Having Jacob and his team at our school gives parents, teachers, and students peace of mind,” says Principal Karen Lewis of an Oklahoma City school. “He provides outstanding security, trains officers rigorously, and ensures staff are prepared for emergencies. He empowers our community to respond effectively and safely to any situation.”Abson Security offers a full range of services, including patrol operations, emergency response, proactive safety planning, and professional training. Jacob and his team maintain a visible, reassuring presence while mentoring officers, implementing best practices, and ensuring that each school, church, or organization is fully equipped to handle any challenge.Known for integrity, loyalty, and professionalism, Jacob Abson and his team continue to serve clients even in challenging circumstances, earning a reputation as trusted partners in safety and preparedness. Their proactive approach and commitment to the community make them the preferred security resource in Oklahoma City.“Safety is about preparation, training, and leadership,” says Jacob Abson. “Our mission is to protect the people we serve while equipping officers, staff, and community members with the knowledge and skills they need to respond effectively in any emergency.”Organizations seeking reliable security, professional training, and comprehensive community protection can rely on Jacob Abson and Abson Security to deliver unmatched service, expertise, and peace of mind.About Abson Security:Abson Security is a full-service security company based in Oklahoma City, specializing in protective solutions for schools, churches, and community organizations. Founded by law enforcement officer Jacob Abson, the company emphasizes professionalism, preparedness, comprehensive training, and community impact.

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