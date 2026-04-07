Marina St Barth Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Providing the Passport to Fashion from Palm Beach to Southampton

Marina St. Barth Logo Marina Cocher Bergés, Founder of Marina St Barth (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Gustavo Bergés, Jeanette Bergés, Marina Cocher Bergés, Otto Bergés, Sebastian Berges-Oatley (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Marina St Barth Palm Beach Store (Photo Credit: Marina St Barth) Marina Cocher Bergés, Founder of Marina St Barth (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Celebrating Two Decades of Style and Elegance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marina St Barth, the luxury resort wear brand founded by Marina Cocher, marked its 20th year in business with a celebration at the brand’s Palm Beach, Florida location on Worth Avenue.The event underscored Marina’s two-decade journey so-far, building a globally curated brand known for island elegance, casual glamour and bohemian chic. The brand is recognized for hand selected fashion and accessories designed for a life in the sun, on the water and on the move.“This anniversary is deeply personal for me,” said Marina Cocher. “Marina St Barth was born from a moment that reminded me how precious life is, and from a desire to create something joyful and beautiful. For twenty years we have welcomed women looking for pieces that feel effortless, yet distinctive fashion that carries the spirit of the islands, the freedom of travel, and the quiet confidence of true style.”Notable Attendees included: Marina Cocher Bergés, Gustavo Bergés, Jeanette Bergés, Otto Bergés, Sebastian Bergés-Oatley, Jean Shafiroff, Dorimi Pineda, Daniella Marquez, Alexandria Morello, Gemma Maxime, Michelle Russell-Johnson, and Pamela Morgan.About Marina St Barth:Marina St Barth brings the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy to Palm Beach, Naples, the Hamptons, and beyond. Available online and at boutiques across these locations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label.Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings. More than fashion, Marina offers a refined escape—inviting you to express your individuality with timeless pieces that feel as beautiful as they look.For more information, please visit www.marina-stbarth.com IG: @marinastbarth | F: marinasaintbarth | Pin: @ marinastbarthLocations:Palm Beach, FL313 Worth AvenuePalm Beach, FL 33480T: (561) 446-0818Naples, FL1183 3rd Street SouthNaples, FL 34102T: (239) 248-4535Southampton, NY54 Jobs LaneSouthampton, NY 11968T: (631) 268-8921

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