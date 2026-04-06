PlexusDx launches the first dedicated at-home genetic test for peptide biology, covering 14 pathways, 49 peptides, and 150 genetic insights.

People are spending thousands of dollars on peptide protocols without a single data point about their own biology” — Jay Hastings

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlexusDx, a Georgia-based precision health platform, today announced the launch of the Precision Peptide Genetic Test — the first dedicated at-home DNA test designed to map an individual’s genetic predispositions across 14 peptide-related biological pathways. Processed on the Illumina Global Screening Array in CLIA-certified laboratories, the test generates 150 genetic insights covering 49 unique peptides, 57 unique SNPs, and 48 unique genes — the most published specificity of any direct-to-consumer genetic test in this category.The peptide market has expanded rapidly, but consumer-facing tools designed to reduce biological guesswork have not kept pace. People are committing to peptide protocols based on generic recommendations, community averages, and broad population data — with no individual genetic baseline to inform those decisions. PlexusDx built the Precision Peptide Genetic Test to address that gap directly.“People are spending thousands of dollars on peptide protocols without a single data point about their own biology,” said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. “Generic protocols are built on averages. The Precision Peptide Genetic Test gives you a precise, personalized genetic map across the 14 biological pathways most relevant to peptide protocols — so you can have a real, informed conversation with your healthcare provider before you invest in anything. That’s the decision we built this product around.”The test analyzes genetic predispositions across 14 biological pathways: weight management, longevity and aging, muscle growth, skin health, energy metabolism, immunity, tissue repair, mood, cognition, inflammation, reproductive health, sexual health, brain health, and sleep. Results are delivered through the PlexusDx Results Portal as the Peptide Pathways Report — a pathway-by-pathway breakdown of genetic variation organized for use in a consultation with a qualified healthcare provider. Existing PlexusDx customers can add the Peptide Pathways Report to their existing portal without retesting; their DNA data is already on file.To support the launch, PlexusDx has published a 150-post Peptide Pathways Education Hub — the most comprehensive publicly available resource connecting genetic insights to peptide-related biology, organized across all 14 pathways. The platform publishes its full panel composition — pathway counts, SNP counts, gene counts, and peptide counts — because specificity is what makes genetic data actionable. No other direct-to-consumer genetic test publishes these numbers.The Precision Peptide Genetic Test analyzes how your genes influence peptide-related biological pathways. It does not recommend, prescribe, or determine which peptides you should use. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any peptide protocol. Learn more about PlexusDx’s approach to genetic peptide testing at plexusdx.com/pages/genetic-peptide-testing About PlexusDxPlexusDx is a Georgia-based precision health platform that combines at-home genetic testing, at-home blood testing, personalized supplement recommendations, and expert support inside a connected digital experience. Through the secure PlexusDx Results Portal, customers receive personalized diet, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations, access to personalized meal plans with more than 10,000 recipes, and consultations with registered dietitians and a genomics pharmacist. All PlexusDx genetic tests are processed on the Illumina Global Screening Array in CLIA-certified laboratories. Tests are intended for educational and wellness purposes and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. For more information, visit plexusdx.com.

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