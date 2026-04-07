Green Energy Mechanical Launches Electrical Division to Accelerate Greater Boston’s Clean Energy Transition

Local HVAC and Plumbing leader expands to offer "one-stop" electrification services for Canton, Needham, Lexington, and Greater Boston homeowners.

We’re cutting out the middleman to speed up Boston’s clean energy transition. Bringing electrical in-house ensures our HVAC clients get power faster and more reliably,” — Jonathan Neves, CEO of Green Energy Mechanical

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Mechanical, a premier residential service provider in Massachusetts, officially announced today the launch of its new Full-Service Electrical Division. This strategic expansion transforms the company into a comprehensive "one-stop shop," designed to help homeowners in the Greater Boston area navigate the complexities of home electrification and the transition to clean energy.

As Massachusetts moves toward ambitious 2030 climate goals, the demand for residential electrical infrastructure has hit an all-time high. However, a shortage of qualified tradespeople has created significant bottlenecks for homeowners.

"For years, our HVAC customers were stuck waiting days or even weeks for outside electricians just to power up a new heat pump," said Jonathan Neves, Founder and CEO of Green Energy Mechanical. "We’re tired of the ‘middleman’ slowing down the green energy transition in Boston. By bringing electrical services in-house, we are removing the friction from the process and ensuring our clients can transition to clean energy faster and more reliably."

Ensuring Quality Control and Safety

The launch of the Electrical Division allows Green Energy Mechanical to provide a seamless "5-star experience" from the basement to the breaker box. By eliminating the need for subcontractors, the company maintains total quality control over high-stakes installations.

Core services now offered include:

High-Efficiency Heat Pump Wiring: Providing the specialized high-voltage electrical connections required for modern clean energy HVAC systems.

200-Amp Panel Upgrades: Essential for supporting the high-load requirements of total home electrification and modern electric appliances.

EV Charging Station Installation: Professional, code-compliant residential solutions for all electric vehicle models.

Whole-Home Surge Protection: Safeguarding sensitive HVAC systems and smart-home electronics from grid instability.

Job Creation in Norfolk and Middlesex Counties

In tandem with the launch, Green Energy Mechanical is actively hiring licensed journeymen and apprentice electricians to support its offices in Canton, Needham, and Lexington. This expansion is a direct investment in the local "Green Economy," providing stable, high-skilled career paths for tradespeople in the community.

"This has been our plan for years," Neves added. "Now, whether a client needs a boiler replaced, a heat pump installed, or an EV charger wired, they have a single company they can trust to own the excellence of the outcome."

About Green Energy Mechanical:

With offices in Canton, Needham and Lexington MA, Green Energy Mechanical is a leading residential service provider specializing in eco-friendly HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions. Serving the Greater Boston area, the company is dedicated to helping residents reduce their carbon footprint through elite-level craftsmanship and high-efficiency technology.

For more information, visit https://greenenergymech.com/electrician-in-canton-ma/ or call 877-502-7727

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