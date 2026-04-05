Paul Parducci Expands Leading Man Run with the California Pictures Release The Complete Howard French Course

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran actor and filmmaker Paul Parducci, known for his work across television and film including NYPD Blue, Will & Grace, The Bernie Mac Show, General Hospital, and the feature Good Burger, is continuing his transition into leading roles with two new projects: the soon-to-be-released The Complete Howard French Course and the recently completed thriller The Devil Says, slated for theatrical release in 2027.Parducci, whose recent work has gained traction in the independent film space, has built a reputation for grounded, authoritative performances that bring emotional depth to character-driven stories. Early audience reactions to his recent performances describe his work as “commanding and deeply authentic” and note his ability to “hold the screen with a quiet intensity that feels completely real.”In The Complete Howard French Course, Parducci takes on a central role in a story that blends character, twisted humor, and introspection, further showcasing his range beyond the gritty, high-stakes roles he’s often associated with. The film is expected to introduce him to a broader audience while reinforcing his strength as a versatile lead.He follows that with The Devil Says, a psychological thriller currently in post-production, in which Parducci delivers what insiders describe as one of his most intense performances to date. The film is targeting a 2027 theatrical release and positions Parducci at the center of a dark, character-driven narrative in the tradition of elevated genre storytelling.This latest slate builds on the momentum of The Coldness (2024), which Parducci also wrote and produced, marking a significant step forward in his evolution as a multi-hyphenate creator. Across his recent work, he has consistently gravitated toward complex, morally layered characters—bringing a lived-in realism that resonates with audiences.With a career that bridges network television, studio comedy, and independent film, Parducci is emerging as a compelling leading presence whose work continues to gain industry attention. As The Complete Howard French Course prepares for release and The Devil Says moves toward theaters, Parducci’s trajectory as both a performer and storyteller is firmly on the rise.Paul will be at the screening of The Complete Howard French Course on April 10th 2026 at The Toronto Indie Horror Fest.You can contact Steve@californiapicturesinc.com or Monique@californiapicturesinc.com for more details

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