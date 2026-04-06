Longevity Medical Institute® Publishes Research on Intradiscal Stem Cell Therapy for Degenerative Disc Disease

New peer-reviewed study highlights safety and clinical benefits of intradiscal MSC therapy for chronic low back pain from degenerative disc disease.

Lumbar disc disease is something we see often in clinical practice. Many of our patients arrive after years of chronic pain, often with disc degeneration that is impacting nearby nerve structures.” — Dr Kirk Sanford

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longevity Medical Institute(LMI), a leader in regenerative medicine and advanced diagnostics, today announced the publication in Journal of Stem Cell Research International (ISSN: 2639-6866) of a new peer-reviewed systematic review evaluating intradiscal mesenchymal stromal/stem cell (MSC) therapy for lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD).The study, titled “Intradiscal Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cell Therapy for Lumbar Discogenic Low Back Pain Due to Degenerative Disc Disease: A Systematic Review,” provides a comprehensive analysis of human clinical studies investigating the safety and clinical effectiveness of MSC-based therapies delivered directly into the intervertebral disc.Degenerative disc disease is one of the most common drivers of chronic low back pain worldwide. Low back pain affects up to 80 percent of adults at some point in their lives and remains the leading cause of disability globally. Among these cases, lumbar degenerative disc disease is a primary contributor, particularly in patients aged 50 to 70.At Longevity Medical Institute, physicians frequently evaluate patients presenting with advanced lumbar disc degeneration, often accompanied by severe, persistent pain that may involve nerve compression, leading to radiating pain, numbness, weakness, and other neurologic symptoms.“Lumbar disc disease is something we see often in clinical practice,” said Dr. Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute and lead author of the study. “Many of our patients arrive after years of chronic pain, often with disc degeneration that is impacting nearby nerve structures.”This newly published systematic review synthesizes data from 12 human clinical studies, including randomized controlled trials and prospective investigations, evaluating outcomes in patients treated with intradiscal MSC therapy. Across studies, researchers found that patients receiving intradiscal MSC therapy consistently demonstrated meaningful reductions in pain and improvements in functional disability, as measured by validated tools such as the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) and the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI).“We have had excellent results treating both intradiscal and intravertebral pathology using regenerative therapies,” said Dr. Félix Porras, Medical Director at Longevity Medical Institute. “When these treatments are applied with precise ultrasound guidance and proper patient selection, we are seeing meaningful improvements in both pain and function.”Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC’s) and exosomes play a central role in these outcomes by acting as biological signaling systems that help regulate inflammation, support tissue repair, and promote a healthier disc environment rather than simply masking symptoms.Longevity Medical Institute is uniquely positioned to deliver these therapies through an integrated clinical model. The institute utilizes in-house high-resolution MRI enhanced by DeepRecon AI, along with ultrasound image guidance performed in our state-of-the-art surgical center by a multidisciplinary team including an imaging physician, an anesthesiologist, and an orthopedic surgeon.Patients also benefit from structured post-procedure support through LMI’s physical medicine and rehabilitation department, designed to improve mobility, nerve function, and long-term recovery following regenerative treatments.Longevity Medical Institute further distinguishes itself as one of the few stem cell clinics in Mexico with a fully integrated medical infrastructure. It is the only clinic in Los Cabos to be federally licensed by COFEPRIS for stem cell administration, stem cell biotechnology lab, clinical laboratory services, MRI imaging, and surgical center.The review also evaluated safety outcomes across the included clinical trials. Investigators reported generally favorable safety profiles, with most adverse events being mild and related to the injection procedure. Importantly, no consistent signal of treatment-related malignancy was identified across the published human studies analyzed.The LMI physicians and scientists who authored the review emphasize that while the clinical results are promising, further large-scale randomized trials with standardized protocols are needed to define long-term efficacy and durability. “This is an exciting and rapidly evolving field,” said Dr. Félix Porras. “Continued research will be essential to fully establish the role of these therapies in spine care.”To learn more about this study and our additional research, please visit our website About Longevity Medical InstituteLongevity Medical Instituteis one of the most comprehensive physician-led regenerative medicine platforms in the world, integrating stem cell therapy across multiple mesenchymal stem cell sources with advanced diagnostics, a clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers and health metrics, cardiovascular assessment, in-house biotechnology infrastructure, full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, specialist medicine, and research programs within a single coordinated clinical environment.Media Contact:Longevity Medical InstituteEmail: info@lmiclinic.com

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