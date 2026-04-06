ExecThread Ranked #119 by Inc. and #124 by Financial Times and Earns Dual Recognition on Fastest-Growing Companies Lists

Access confidential executive-level jobs at scale with ExecThread

Continued recognition reinforces the scale and momentum of the ExecThread network, which now exceeds over 900,000 registered members

These back-to-back recognitions are a huge validation of our mission; and we are committed to opening up access to executive job opportunities that have historically been hidden from candidates.” — Joe Meyer, CEO & Founder of ExecThread

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExecThread, the premier network for providing access to confidential executive-level career opportunities, today announced it has once again been recognized on two of the most prestigious growth-ranking lists in business – the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, and the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies list.This marks the second consecutive year ExecThread has earned placement on both lists, which reflects the company’s sustained momentum and leadership in democratizing access to the hidden executive job market.ExecThread ranked No. 119 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list for 2026 , which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies across the region. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list provides a data-driven view of which private companies are fueling growth across the Northeast U.S. Companies recognized this year demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation amid a challenging economic environment; and the 2026 honorees from the Northeast region added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the regional economy.ExecThread also ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026 list, compiled in partnership with Statista, which highlights the top 300 companies across the Americas based on revenue growth between 2021 - 2024. In addition to its overall ranking, ExecThread was ranked the No. 1 fastest-growing Employment Services company in New York, and 2nd fastest growing company in the Employment Services category, further solidifying ExecThread’s leadership and rapid growth in the sector, and continued innovation & expansion."These back-to-back recognitions are a huge validation of our mission," said Joe Meyer, CEO & Founder of ExecThread. "We are committed to opening up access to executive job opportunities that have historically been hidden from candidates; and our continued growth reflects how much demand there is for a more transparent and inclusive approach to executive hiring."ExecThread’s platform connects a rapidly-growing network of 900,000+ executive members with high-caliber career opportunities including full-time, interim / fractional and Board of Director opportunities that are often not publicly advertised. And by leveraging Artificial Intelligence and proprietary sourcing methods to do so, ExecThread helps transform the trajectory of executive careers."As we continue to scale, our focus remains on delivering unmatched access, transparency, and efficiency in the executive job search market," added Meyer. "And we’re incredibly proud to be recognized alongside the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the Americas!"About ExecThreadExecThread is a premium professional network that provides scalable access to confidential executive-level job opportunities and board of director roles. By unlocking and providing access to the hidden job market, ExecThread empowers professionals throughout the world to discover and pursue high-impact roles that were previously difficult if not impossible to access. Join over 900,000 executives and aspiring executives in the ExecThread network and join ExecThread for free today , and gain unlimited and ongoing access to confidential executive-level job opportunities by visiting https://execthread.com/listings About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About the Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026The Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranks the top 300 companies across North and South America based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2021–2024. The list highlights companies that have demonstrated significant business expansion and innovation in their respective industries. For more information, visit www.ft.com Media Contact:

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