Proven ROI Launches Free AI Visibility Audit to Help Brands Get Discovered in AI Powered Search

New audit reveals how brands appear in AI search and shows how to get cited, recommended, and chosen by platforms driving modern buying decisions

If your brand is not being recommended by AI you are losing customers before they ever reach your website.” — John Cronin, CEO, Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven ROI , a leading digital marketing and AI visibility company, has launched its Free AI Visibility Audit , a solution designed to help businesses understand how they appear across AI driven search platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and Grok.Search behavior has shifted rapidly. Consumers are no longer relying only on traditional search engines. Instead, they are asking AI platforms for direct answers about what to buy, which companies to trust, and who to choose. These platforms often provide recommendations without sending users to websites, creating a new environment where visibility depends on being cited and recommended by AI.Proven ROI developed the AI Visibility Audit to address this shift. The audit gives businesses a clear understanding of how their brand appears in AI generated responses and identifies opportunities to improve visibility, authority, and positioning.“Most companies still think in terms of rankings and traffic,” said John Cronin, CEO of Proven ROI. “The reality is that AI is now influencing the decision before a user ever clicks. If your brand is not part of that answer, you are losing customers before you even have a chance to compete.”The AI Visibility Audit evaluates performance across major AI platforms and provides insights into how a business is being interpreted by these systems. It highlights whether a brand is being cited, recommended, or overlooked and compares its presence against competitors in AI generated responses.The audit also identifies gaps that impact AI visibility, including missing structured data, weak authority signals, limited content coverage, and inconsistent brand references across the web. These insights are paired with clear recommendations to help businesses improve how AI systems understand and prioritize their brand.The goal of the audit is simple. Help businesses become the answer.By implementing structured data, building authoritative content, strengthening off site signals, and aligning content with how AI systems process information, companies can increase the likelihood of being cited and recommended when customers are making decisions.Proven ROI has worked with organizations across multiple industries to improve search performance, streamline marketing systems, and drive measurable growth. With the introduction of the AI Visibility Audit, the company is expanding its focus to ensure clients are not only visible in traditional search results but also positioned as trusted sources within AI generated answers.This shift represents a major change in how businesses compete online. AI platforms are becoming the first point of interaction for many buyers, and the sources they choose to reference are shaping purchasing decisions in real time.Companies that act early have an opportunity to establish authority and secure consistent visibility across AI platforms. Those that delay risk being replaced by competitors who are already being cited and recommended.Businesses can request their Free AI Visibility Audit by visiting https://www.provenroi.com/ai-visibility-audit About Proven ROIProven ROI is a digital marketing and AI visibility company focused on helping businesses grow through SEO, automation, and advanced AI optimization strategies. The company helps brands increase visibility, improve conversion rates, and position themselves as trusted sources in both traditional search engines and AI driven platforms.

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