Heidi Huelskoetter Releases Uplifting New Single 'God Has Got The Day'

Heidi Huelskoetter-God Has Got The Day

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Heidi Huelskoetter announces the release of her inspiring new single, “God Has Got The Day,” a heartfelt anthem of faith, surrender, and trust in uncertain times.

In a world where so much feels out of our control, “God Has Got The Day” offers a powerful reminder that we are not alone. With honest lyrics and a warm, grounded vocal delivery, Huelskoetter captures the tension between human limitation and spiritual confidence—ultimately pointing listeners toward peace in letting go.

“This song came from a very real place,” says Huelskoetter. “There’s so little we truly control in life. But at the end of the day, I believe God is in control—and that brings me peace. I hope this song gives others that same sense of comfort and trust.”

Blending elements of Americana and folk with a soulful, intimate sound, “God Has Got The Day” showcases Huelskoetter’s strength as both a storyteller and vocalist. Her decades of experience as a master vocal coach and songwriter shine through in every phrase, delivering a message that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

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