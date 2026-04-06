Canada’s First National Study on African, Caribbean, and Black (ACB) Community Associations Released

WATERLOO, CANADA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How many African and Caribbean Community Associations are there in Canada and what and how do they do?The CanAfro Research Institute has released a report showing that the African, Caribbean, and Black (ACB) associations they’ve built are doing far more than preserving culture. Every day, these organizations quietly provide housing support, mental health care, help for newcomers, legal guidance, and youth employment-services the government is supposed to deliver but too often provided by Black Canadian associations.The report, African, Caribbean, and Black (ACB) Community Associations in Canada, identified 417 active organizations in the federal registry alone by searching only seven key words for country and regional names, with the true national total exceeding 1,000. Despite generating an estimated $90–170 million in annual economic activity, these organizations receive just 0.03% of large Canadian foundation grants, according to a study conducted in 2021. None had dedicated policy staff or stable multi year funding.“When an organization serving over 2,600 newcomers applies for more than $3 million in funding and receives just $94,500, that is not a capacity problem-it is a systemic failure,” the report's lead points out. The report calls for reclassifying ACB associations as Community Based Public Infrastructure, shifting to five year core operating funding, and building a National ACB Advocacy Roundtable.“These organizations are essential democratic infrastructure. Investing and building capacities in them is not charity-it is a cost effective correction for services already being delivered.” the report notes and provides 18 critical recommendations to the associations, funders and policymakers.The report was produced by a volunteer team with no external funding.The full report is available at https://www.canafroinstitute.com/our-event/canafro-institute-releases-canadas-first-national-study-on-african-caribbean-and-black-acb-community-associations/ Media Contact:CanAfro Research Institutecontact@canafroinstitute.comAbout CanAfro Research Institute:The CanAfro Research Institute is a research and action nonprofit focusing on African, Caribbean and Black communities in Canada.CanAfro Research Institutecontact@canafroinstitute.com

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