Sangwon Chun Exhibits for Second Consecutive Year at The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Presented by Saatchi Art

Shadow of the trees, 50.0 x 65.1 cm, pine pollen, acrylic medium, charcoal on canvas, 2026

Korean Urban Landscape Painter Showcasing Contemporary Paintings and Mixed-Media Works

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean painter Sangwon Chun will return for the second consecutive year to The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, presented by Saatchi Art, taking place from April 16–19, 2026, at the Agger Fish Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.The four-day fair will feature over 120 selected artists from around the world, offering visitors the opportunity to engage directly with creators through curated exhibitions and artist-led booths. In addition to artwork, the event will include live DJ performances, beverages, and an immersive, community-driven atmosphere.Organized by Saatchi Art, a leading global online gallery, The Other Art Fair has established itself as a major international art event over the past 11 years, with editions held in cities including Brooklyn, London, and Sydney.At this year’s fair, Chun will present a series of oil paintings depicting urban landscapes, alongside mixed-media works incorporating pine pollen—an unconventional material rarely seen in international exhibitions. A large-scale work, typically difficult to exhibit overseas, will also be on display.Chun’s practice explores emotional contrasts within urban life through bold color interactions and layered textures. Expanding beyond traditional oil painting, she incorporates materials such as pine pollen, charcoal, and red conte to create depth and tension within each composition.Tickets are available at a 20% discount through the link below: https://toaf.com/3Pclex5 The artist’s works and creative process are continuously shared through Instagram: @chunsangwon_work For inquiries, please contact: chsw394@gmail.com

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