Department of the Interior Begins Transition to Marine Minerals Administration

The Department of the Interior today announced the start of a phased plan to establish the Marine Minerals Administration, bringing together the functions of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. This action is intended to improve coordination and increase efficiencies across offshore leasing, permitting, inspections and environmental oversight, while maintaining all existing regulatory protections and rigorous safety standards.

This streamlined approach reflects the evolution of offshore energy development and the need for a more integrated approach to managing conventional and emerging resources such as critical minerals. By aligning planning, leasing and oversight functions, the Department is positioning the agency to better meet current and future energy demands.

“President Trump has been laser focused on making the government work efficiently and effectively for the American people. This is about building an agency that reflects where we are today and where we need to go,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Department is applying what we’ve learned over the past decade to deliver clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight of offshore energy development.”

The establishment of the Marine Minerals Administration marks a strategic step toward a more modern, coordinated approach to offshore resource management. The agency will better align resource planning, leasing decisions and operational oversight under a unified structure, reducing duplication and improving decision-making across the full lifecycle of offshore development.

All statutory authorities and protections will remain in place throughout the transition. For more information, visit www.doi.gov/mma-transition.