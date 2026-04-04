Building bridges with dignitaries from 40 different countries in Sona Italy Krewe members meeting the Mayor of Dresden Germany Krewe of Europa members meeting with the Mayor of Pernik Bulgaira

The Krewe of Europa®, is traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland to participate in the historic Tartan Parade, celebrating the rich heritage and tradition of tartan.

The Krewe of Europa® is recognized as the first and only international krewe of its kind, having marched in parades spanning the globe—from Juneau, Alaska to Pernik, Bulgaria” — Karen Bachler Chair of the Board of Trustees

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Krewe of Europa , a Tampa, Florida-based 501(c)(3) social and philanthropic organization Tampa-Based Krewe of Europa“America’s Krewe” to Appear in Edinburgh’s Historic Tartan Parade.The Krewe of Europa, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe, will travel to Edinburgh, Scotland to participate in the historic Tartan Parade, celebrating the rich heritage and tradition of tartan.The Krewe of Europais recognized as the first and only international krewe of its kind, having marched in parades spanning the globe—from Juneau, Alaska to Pernik, Bulgaria—according to Karen Bachler, Chair of the Board of Trustees.“The Krewe has participated in carnivals and parades worldwide, celebrating cultures, traditions, and history while sharing the American krewe experience with the world,” said Bachler.Inspired by the Age of Discovery—also known as the Age of Exploration—a transformative period in European history from the 15th to 19th centuries, the Krewe embodies a global spirit of cultural connection. Europa features members representing all 44 European countries, showcasing vibrant, traditional costumes unique to each nation.Founded in 2020 by a global group of professionals, the Krewe of Europahas rapidly grown into an international brand that brings Tampa to the world—and the world back to Tampa. Guided by its motto, “Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time,” the Krewe celebrates history through participation in major events worldwide.Notable appearances include:• Independence Day Parade in Juneau, Alaska• St. Patrick’s Day parades in Galway City and Craughwell, Ireland• America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration in Plymouth, Massachusetts (400th anniversary)• Halloween Parade in Blankenberge, Belgium• Fantasy of Lights Parade in Gatlinburg, TennesseeThe Krewe has also participated in parades throughout the Balkans, Italy, Germany, Malta, and numerous other European countries.In 2025, the Krewe marked a historic year with appearances in Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the International Carnival in Tivat, Montenegro, and participation in Šabac, Serbia—alongside continued appearances in major U.S. parades.Since its founding, the Krewe of Europahas participated in over 30 parades across 11 countries, reaching an estimated audience of more than 15 million spectators. The organization has also been featured in numerous television interviews and publications across the United States.

Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa

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