IAN ANDREW LAW Enhances Estate Planning Services for Families and Business Owners in Vaughan

Ian Andrew Law

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAN ANDREW LAW is pleased to announce the expansion of its comprehensive legal services, providing specialized support for individuals and business owners seeking an estate planning lawyer Vaughan . This initiative aims to address the growing need for clear, practical legal guidance in managing personal assets, business succession, and complex estate administration throughout the York Region and Ontario.The firm’s estates practice focuses on reducing uncertainty through strategic planning. Services include the drafting of wills and powers of attorney, trust administration, and probate support. By integrating tax and risk awareness, the firm helps clients protect beneficiaries and ensure the efficient transfer of wealth across generations.For owner-managed businesses, the firm offers a unique approach that aligns corporate structures with personal estate plans. This includes the development of shareholder agreements and succession strategies designed to minimize future disputes. The goal is to provide a seamless transition for private company owners while supporting the long-term stability of their enterprises.Beyond document preparation, IAN ANDREW LAW provides advocacy in estate litigation, addressing issues such as capacity, undue influence, and trustee disputes. The practice utilizes a digitally enabled model to offer virtual consultations and streamlined document execution, ensuring timely service delivery for clients across the province.About the CompanyIAN ANDREW LAW is a Vaughan-based law firm providing corporate and estate legal services to entrepreneurs, businesses, and families across Ontario. Led by Ian Andrew, the firm prioritizes responsive communication and practical solutions for complex legal matters, including business formation, commercial contracts, and estate administration.

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