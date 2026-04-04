New nanofluidic holder lets scientists heat, cool, electrify, and watch reactions in real time

A temperature-controlled chip holder with integrated electrodes for nanofluidic scattering spectroscopy on highly integrated nanofluidic systems.

GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern nanofluidic chips can mimic complex chemical and biological environments, but their full potential often depends on the hardware that connects them to the outside world. Researchers have now developed a compact chip holder that gives these miniature systems much richer control. The platform can regulate temperature, apply electric fields, manage pressure and liquid flow, and remain compatible with optical microscopy and spectroscopy. Using nanofluidic scattering spectroscopy, the team showed that the device can monitor dye mixing on-chip, track how molecules diffuse through single nanochannels at different temperatures, and reveal how electric fields reshape transport inside those channels.

Micro- and nanofluidic systems are increasingly important in biology, medicine, chemistry, and materials science because they allow researchers to study reactions, transport, and molecular behavior in spaces that approach the dimensions of living capillaries or engineered nanosystems. Yet as chips become more integrated and more powerful, a bottleneck has emerged: the surrounding interface hardware often cannot match the chip's sophistication. Researchers need systems that can simultaneously deliver multiple liquids, maintain stable seals, control heat and cooling, impose electric fields, and support in situ optical observation. Based on these challenges, deeper research was needed into multifunctional chip interfaces for highly integrated nanofluidic systems.

On January 19, 2026, a team from the Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden reported in Microsystems & Nanoengineering a temperature-controlled nanofluidic chip holder with integrated electrodes for real-time optical analysis. The system was designed for 1 cm² silicon-based chips with up to 12 fluidic connection points. By combining heating, cooling, electrical control, and nanofluidic scattering spectroscopy in one platform, the researchers created a versatile interface for studying nanoscale transport and reaction processes directly on-chip.

The holder pairs a transparent acrylic channel plate with a thermally connected chip stage and four Peltier elements, allowing both heating and cooling while keeping the chip accessible to dark-field microscopy and spectroscopy. It can host miniature chips only 10 mm wide, yet each chip supports up to 12 independently addressable inlets or outlets, and 52 such chips can be produced from a single 4-inch wafer. In performance tests, the platform maintained stable cooling down to 12 °C at an optimized current and reached 112 °C in heating mode; under short high-current operation, the chip briefly dropped as low as 4 °C. The team then used Brilliant Blue and Fluorescein as model molecules to demonstrate three functions: on-chip solution switching and mixing, temperature-dependent diffusion inside a single nanochannel, and electrically modulated diffusion. Higher temperatures accelerated Fluorescein transport, while stronger applied voltages suppressed or slowed entry into the channel. At higher fields, the optical spectra also shifted toward longer wavelengths, suggesting field-induced changes in the dye’s electronic behavior.

"This work addresses a practical but often overlooked problem in nanofluidics: not just how to fabricate advanced chips, but how to operate them with precision once they are made. By integrating temperature control, electrical actuation, pressure handling, and optical readout into a single compact holder, the study turns the chip interface itself into an enabling technology. That matters because many important nanoscale processes—from molecular transport to catalytic reactions—depend on tightly controlled conditions that must be adjusted and observed in real time."

The new platform could expand the experimental reach of nanofluidics across several fields. In chemistry, it may support studies of nanoscale mixing, diffusion, and catalytic reactions under controlled thermal and electrical conditions. In biology and biophysics, it could help researchers examine processes such as protein aggregation, folding, or transport in confined environments. Because the design is compact, modular, and compatible with optical readout, it also offers a practical route toward more scalable lab-on-a-chip and organ-on-a-chip research tools. More broadly, the work highlights that the future of highly integrated fluidics will depend not only on smarter chips, but also on smarter interfaces that make those chips truly usable.

References

DOI

10.1038/s41378-025-01125-9

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-025-01125-9

Funding information

Open access funding provided by Chalmers University of Technology.

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