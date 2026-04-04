Dubai Expands Mental Health Support Through Government and Private Sector Initiatives

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health awareness and access to professional psychological care are expanding across Dubai as both government institutions and private healthcare providers increase their focus on emotional wellbeing. New legislation, screening programs in schools, and workplace wellbeing initiatives are helping normalize conversations around mental health while improving access to care for adults, children, and families living in the UAE.The UAE government has introduced several initiatives aimed at strengthening mental health services. Federal Mental Health Law No. 10 of 2023 established stronger legal protections for patients receiving psychiatric care and set clearer standards for treatment, patient dignity, and clinical supervision. These reforms are part of broader national efforts to integrate mental health services more closely into the healthcare system.In Dubai specifically, the Dubai Health Authority has introduced new mental health screening guidelines under the Dubai Mental Health Services Strategy 2023–2027. These guidelines help primary care doctors identify common conditions such as depression, anxiety, and emotional distress earlier, enabling faster referral to qualified specialists.Dubai’s population has grown rapidly and now exceeds 3.8 million residents. A large portion of the population consists of working-age professionals who often balance demanding careers, family responsibilities, and relocation challenges. As awareness increases, more residents are seeking professional support earlier rather than waiting until symptoms become severe.According to Dr Zita Chriszto, a licensed clinical psychologist practicing in Dubai , the cultural perception of mental health has changed significantly over the past decade.“People are increasingly recognizing that psychological wellbeing is just as important as physical health,” Chriszto says. “Many individuals and families now view therapy and psychological assessment as proactive steps toward long-term wellbeing.”For adults experiencing stress, anxiety, burnout, or relationship challenges, professional therapy can provide structured support and evidence-based treatment. Residents seeking professional care can consult a psychologist in Dubai to receive confidential counseling and personalized treatment plans tailored to their individual situation.Children and adolescents are also receiving greater attention within the UAE’s healthcare framework. National school health screening programs now include psychological components designed to identify emotional difficulties, behavioral challenges, and developmental concerns earlier.Early identification is especially important for conditions such as attention‑deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Parents who notice persistent attention or behavioral difficulties may consider obtaining an ADHD diagnosis in Dubai , which provides a structured clinical evaluation and helps families understand appropriate treatment and school support options.Families often seek guidance when they observe emotional changes, learning difficulties, or persistent behavioral challenges. Consulting a qualified child psychologist in Dubai can help parents better understand their child’s development and identify supportive strategies.Private mental health clinics increasingly complement the government healthcare system by providing therapy, psychological assessments, and family counseling services. At the same time, many organizations operating in the UAE are expanding workplace wellbeing programs to support employee mental health.Experts believe that the combination of legislation, screening programs, workplace awareness initiatives, and private clinical services is creating a stronger mental health ecosystem in Dubai.As awareness continues to grow, mental health professionals expect more residents to seek support earlier and treat psychological wellbeing as a central part of overall health.About Dr Zita ChrisztoDr. Zita Chriszto is a licensed clinical psychologist in Dubai providing evidence‑based psychotherapy and psychological assessments for adults and children. Her work focuses on anxiety, stress, ADHD assessments, family concerns, and emotional wellbeing. She practices at a private clinic in Dubai and works with residents from diverse international backgrounds.Website: https://dubaipsychology.ae/

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