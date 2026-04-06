Hemanth Vuddagiri, CEO of Coolbrains Solutions, Expands Billing Software and CRM Operations to United States

Hemanth Vuddagiri, CEO of Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd and Terabrains Technologies LLC

Hyderabad IT entrepreneur brings 5 years of custom billing software and CRM expertise to the US market after transforming multiple Indian businesses

"Generic software fails small businesses because no business is average. We build solutions that fit how businesses actually work."” — Hemanth Vuddagiri, CEO, Coolbrains Solutions

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd CEO Hemanth Vuddagiri announces the expansion of IT consulting operations to the United States through Terabrains Technologies LLC, bringing custom billing software and CRM expertise to American businesses.Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd was founded in July 2021 in Hyderabad, India by Hemanth Vuddagiri. The company specializes in custom billing software development and CRM management systems for small and medium businesses across multiple industries.Since its founding, Coolbrains Solutions has delivered measurable results for multiple clients. At Anjaniputra Sea Foods in Hyderabad, a combined CRM and billing solution reduced overall operational time by 35 percent and supported the successful hiring of 8 new staff members.At Backlog Ruchulu restaurant in Kondapur, Hyderabad, a custom billing system eliminated billing errors completely and improved financial reporting accuracy. At MMR Traders in Hyderabad, a custom CRM solution reduced overall workload by 10 percent and improved customer management.Hemanth Vuddagiri is a member of IEEE , the world's largest technical professional organization with more than 500,000 members in over 190 countries. He also holds membership in the IEEE Computer Society and the IEEE Consultants Network."Generic software fails small businesses because no business is average. Our approach is to understand the specific challenges a business faces and build a solution that fits the way that business actually works," said Hemanth Vuddagiri, CEO of Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd.The expansion to the United States through Terabrains Technologies LLC marks a significant milestone for the company. With operations now in both India and the United States, Coolbrains Solutions is positioned to serve clients across both markets.More information is available at https://medium.com/@hemanthvuddagiri13/how-custom-billing-software-and-crm-solutions-are-transforming-small-businesses-in-hyderabad-bffde9645ab9 About Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd: Coolbrains Solutions Pvt Ltd is an IT consulting and software development company founded in July 2021 and operating in both India and the United States. The company specializes in custom billing software development, CRM implementation, and IT consulting for small and medium businesses. CEO Hemanth Vuddagiri is a member of IEEE, the IEEE Computer Society, and the IEEE Consultants Network.

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