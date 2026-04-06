Big Blue Bam's Interactive Task Board Big Blue Bam's Timeline Gantt Chart View Big Blue Bam's Banter Preferences View

Open-source platform gives AI agents full parity with human teammates across project boards, sprint planning, team messaging, and customer support

We built BigBlueBam so that AI agents are first-class team members. They pick up tickets, move cards across the board, respond to customers, and escalate to humans when they need to.” — Eddie Offermann, Founder and Chief Scientist of Big Blue Ceiling

SONORA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Blue Ceiling today announced the public release of BigBlueBam , an open-source project management suite designed from the ground up so that AI agents and human team members operate side by side, at full parity, on the same boards, sprints, tickets, and messaging channels. The platform is available now at BigBlueBam.com under the MIT License.“Most project management tools treat AI as an afterthought: a chatbot bolted onto the side, or an automation layer hidden behind the scenes,” said Eddie Offermann, Founder and Chief Scientist of Big Blue Ceiling. “We built BigBlueBam so that AI agents are first-class team members. They pick up tickets, move cards across the board, respond to customers, and escalate to humans when they need to. The board is the shared workspace where human strategy and AI execution converge.”The Problem: AI That Can’t ParticipateToday’s project management tools were designed for humans talking to humans. Integrating AI requires bridges, webhooks, and fragile automation scripts that operate outside the system — with no audit trail, no permissions model, and no visibility on the board. Teams end up managing two workflows: one for people, one for bots.BigBlueBam eliminates that divide. Its built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) server exposes 86 structured tools that mirror every action available in the UI. AI agents authenticate with scoped API keys, operate under the same role-based permissions as humans, and leave the same audit trail in the activity log.Destructive actions — deleting tasks, completing sprints, removing members — require a two-step confirmation flow with time-limited tokens, for AI agents and humans alike.AI Agents as Teammates, Not ToolsBigBlueBam supports a range of human-AI collaborative roles:• Product Manager ↔ AI Project Coordinator — Triages incoming work, updates sprint scope, and assigns tasks based on team capacity and priority.• Engineer ↔ AI Engineer — Picks up tickets, writes code, logs time, updates task status, and moves cards across the board.• Support Rep ↔ AI Customer Agent — Responds to helpdesk tickets, escalates complex issues to humans, and closes resolved requests.• Team Lead ↔ AI Scrum Master — Runs carry-forward ceremonies, flags blocked tasks, generates sprint reports, and nudges overdue items.When an AI agent encounters ambiguity, needs approval, or hits something outside its scope, it escalates to a human teammate. The human resolves the issue, and the agent picks back up — with full context preserved.A Complete Project Management SuiteBigBlueBam is not just an AI integration layer. It is a full-featured project management platform with:• Kanban boards with drag-and-drop, configurable phases, swimlanes, and epics• Sprint management with velocity tracking and a formal carry-forward ceremony for incomplete work• Four project views: Board, List, Timeline/Gantt, and Calendar• Real-time collaboration via WebSocket with Redis PubSub for cross-instance broadcasting• Rich task cards with priority, labels, story points, due dates, subtasks, custom fields, comments, and attachments• Keyboard-first design with a Cmd+K command palette• Role-based access control: Owner, Admin, Member, and Viewer• Time tracking with per-user, per-day entries and reporting• Import from CSV, Trello, Jira, and GitHub IssuesBanter: AI-Native Team MessagingBigBlueBam includes Banter, a real-time team messaging platform currently in Alpha. Banter provides channels, direct messages, threaded conversations, file sharing, emoji reactions, full-text search, and presence indicators — all natively integrated with the project board and helpdesk. Voice and video calls are powered by LiveKit, with huddles for lightweight ambient audio and an AI voice agent pipeline (STT → LLM → TTS) for AI participation in spoken conversations.Because Banter shares authentication, database, and identity with BigBlueBam, mentioning a task ID in a channel links directly to that task. Sprint reports can be shared to channels with one click. AI agents can post updates to #support-triage when they resolve a helpdesk ticket. No webhooks, no bridges, no sync lag.Built-In Customer HelpdeskThe platform includes a customer-facing helpdesk portal where clients submit and track support tickets. Every ticket auto-creates a linked task on the project board. Moving the task through board phases automatically updates the ticket status. AI agents can triage incoming tickets — setting priority, assigning to the right engineer, and responding to customers — before a human ever touches it.Self-Hosted, One CommandBigBlueBam is fully self-hosted and deploys with a single docker compose up command. The stack includes 12 Docker services: three React SPAs, three Fastify REST APIs, an MCP protocol server, a background job worker, a voice agent service, PostgreSQL, Redis, MinIO (S3-compatible storage), LiveKit (WebRTC media server), and an nginx reverse proxy. All application containers are stateless and scale horizontally. Data services can be swapped for managed cloud equivalents by changing environment variables.The project is backed by 530+ automated tests and released under the MIT License.AvailabilityBigBlueBam is available now at BigBlueBam.com and on GitHub. The platform is designed for small-to-medium teams of 2–50 users and is free to use under the MIT License.

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