'Love & Karma' Selected For Vero Beach Film Festival

Love & Karma-A Life Without Limits James Golding Celeste Friedman Author

A Celebration of Film, Music, Culture, and Possibility

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally acclaimed feature film Love & Karma has been officially selected to screen at the renowned Vero Beach Film Festival , ranked among the Top 100 Film Festivals worldwide. Join us at the Majestic Theatre, 940 14th Ln #4733, Vero Beach, FL, on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 9:45 AM, to celebrate Filipino storytelling and heritage.Following the screening, guests are invited to enjoy a curated tasting of Filipino cuisine prepared by J & J Pinoy Food & Treats, which offers an authentic cultural celebration. Attendees will also sample Teoflio Coffee, a proud sponsor, and have the chance to participate in related cultural Karma. It’s a vibrant celebration of Filipino heritage and the coffee’s global influences.Love & Karma follows Alessa (Belinda Panelo), a successful and divorced real estate agent who returns to the Philippines for a 40-year reunion. There, she rekindles a romance with a childhood friend. The story centers on her journey to rediscover love. As she faces obstacles from her past and present, she finds passion and unconditional love once again. Set against stunning backdrops from Southeast Asia to the United States, the film explores the power of second chances and the unseen forces that guide our lives. Fashion, music, and emotional storytelling bring this journey together. The film stars Belinda Panelo, Jojo Riguerra, Eric Roberts, Joanna Pacula, and Bai Ling.At the heart of the film is its original soundtrack - an essential emotional thread that elevates the narrative and connects deeply with audiences​​. Executive Producer Celeste Friedman collaborated closely with British singer-songwriter and music supervisor James Golding , known for Supernatural Glam (2021). Reminiscent of the expressive artistry of David Bowie and the poignant power of Bono, James contributes a layered, atmospheric score that deepens the film's heartfelt landscape.Anthony Honoré and Mike Power also contributed to the film’s score, finalizing the cohesive music team behind Love & Karma. Their collaboration was recently recognized with a Best Sound & Music distinction at the Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival, underscoring the film’s powerful sonic identity.Celeste Friedman brings a dynamic, multi-hyphenate career to the project - spanning leadership roles in commercial real estate, including executive positions at PIER 39 and Colliers International, to her work as CEO of Bontika Films, an award-winning author of Butterfly: Happiness, Love & Karma, and an accomplished musician. Her creative vision integrates storytelling across film, fashion, music, and personal transformation.Love & Karma makes an impact by reaching audiences on both an emotional and cultural level. Its story explores themes of love, destiny, healing, and personal growth, which resonate deeply with people from many different backgrounds. The film invites viewers to reflect on their own lives, relationships, and sense of purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.