Award-Winning Insolvency Specialist Amanda Harrington Launches Pivotal Law Group

Award-winning insolvency lawyer Amanda Harrington has launched Pivotal Law Group, a specialist boutique practice focused on insolvency and commercial litigation

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Harrington Has Launched Pivotal Law Group In August 2025, Amanda Harrington, formerly an Equity Partner at a traditional Melbourne law firm, established Pivotal Law Group. The move marked the launch of a specialist independent practice focused on large scale insolvency and commercial litigation.Five months into operation, the firm has closed the 2025 calendar year having significantly exceeded initial business projections. The launch was met with immediate commercial support, driven by a network of clients and industry partners who transitioned their portfolios to the new firm. This response has allowed Pivotal Law Group to bypass the typical ramp-up period associated with new boutique practices and immediately service a full caseload of complex matters.Harrington’s decision to launch Pivotal Law Group was driven by the objective to provide a more agile, partner-led service model for insolvency practitioners and commercial clients. The rapid intake of work from major administrators and corporate entities confirms the market demand for specialist representation that operates outside the constraints of the traditional larger law firm model.The Philosophy of Pivotal Law GroupThe operational strategy of Pivotal Law Group is defined by a departure from the volume-based metrics that traditionally drive the legal sector. In establishing the firm, Harrington identified that the industry’s focus on "busyness" often came at the expense of genuine client alignment. Given the clients what they have been seeking, an alternative to the tired six-minute increment, and this NewLaw firm utilises a mixture of fixed price billing, time based billing, blended rates, and conditional cost agreements (commonly known as no win, no fee).Consequently, the firm has adopted "trust" rather than "busyness" as its primary performance metric. This philosophy is practical rather than aspirational; it dictates how the firm manages client relationships and executes litigation strategy. By prioritising direct engagement, the firm ensures that legal outcomes are strictly aligned with the commercial realities of the client’s business.Reviewing the firm's performance over the last six months, this approach has resulted in organic, rapid growth. The firm’s leadership notes that leading with transparency, particularly regarding costs and case prospects, has attracted a specific tier of client who values a partnership approach over a transactional service.Service: Commercial Law Specialist- Insolvency FocusedPivotal Law Group positions itself as an insolvency practice with broad commercial capabilities. While Harrington’s reputation is anchored in corporate disputes, collapse, advice, and recovery, the firm’s service offering encompasses the full spectrum of commercial law required by distressed and thriving alike, and Harrington’s accredited specialisation in Commercial Law ensures that expert knowledge is guaranteed.The firm’s core competency and future focus remains Insolvency and Restructuring. Pivotal Law Group advises registered liquidators, voluntary administrators, and receivers on all aspects of external administration, and also creditors who may be facing preference claims or other litigation brought by liquidators through no fault of their own, resulting from dealings with a now insolvent company. This includes technical advice on appointments, asset recovery, deeds of company arrangement, voidable transactions, and public examinations.However, the practice is not limited to the Corporations Act or the Bankruptcy Act. Pivotal Law Group maintains a robust Commercial Litigation division capable of handling contract disputes, regulatory enforcement, and general commercial advisory work including end to end agreements and compliance. This dual capability allows the firm to service clients through the entire business lifecycle, from standard trading requirements and disputes to complex restructuring and formal insolvency.This integrated approach ensures that company directors and administrators receive holistic advice. The firm’s ability to navigate general commercial disputes with the forensic mindset of an insolvency practitioner provides clients with a strategic advantage, particularly when litigation involves questions of solvency or asset protection.Amanda has been regarded as one of the Country’s Best Insolvency Practitioners in recent yearsThe market standing of Pivotal Law Group is underpinned by the technical credentials of its Principal. Amanda Harrington is consistently rated as one of Australia’s top insolvency lawyers and litigators, a reputation validated by repeated industry nominations and accolades, including having won the prestigious Insolvency Partner of the Year award, awarded by a panel of judges consisting of industry peers and stakeholders.Harrington is sought after by liquidators to manage their most contentious files. Her reputation is built on a history of successful litigation, most notably her role in assisting to change Australian law at the Federal Court of Appeal level, solidified at the High Court level.Having been involved in the landmark case Bryant v Badenoch Integrated Logging Pty Ltd concerning the liquidation of Gunns Ltd, at her former firm, Harrington has provided seminars and feedback as to this significant development in modern insolvency law achieved by the case, namely, the abolition of the peak indebtedness rule, and also on the insolvency space at large including further changes required. Harrington has and continues to meet with politicians Australia wide looking to explore the further changes needed within the insolvency space to protect small business, consumers, and creditors, and she provided extensive submissions to the Inquiry into corporate insolvency in Australia undertaken by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services.Amanda aims to continue to not only apply the law, but also challenge and re-write it, with more challenges to the status quo in her sights.Looking Forward to 2026Following a highly successful first six months, Pivotal Law Group enters 2026 in a phase of active expansion. The volume of instructions received in late 2025 has necessitated an immediate scaling of operations to ensure service levels remain consistent.Pivotal Law Group enters 2026 with a strong pipeline of work and a clear mandate to continue delivering high-level commercial and insolvency representation across Victoria and Australia. Built on a foundation of trust and supported by a track record that includes involvement in precedent-setting matters, the firm is well positioned to remain a leading force in the legal industry in the year ahead.

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