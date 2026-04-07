Dolphin World Releases New Blog Post and YouTube Video Highlighting SeaVenture at Discovery Cove Orlando

John the Dolphin Expert and his wife enjoy the SeaVenture underwater walk at Discovery Cove Orlando as a ray glides overhead in The Grand Reef.

New first-person feature from John “the Dolphin Expert” shares how SeaVenture gave his family a memorable underwater adventure in Orlando

My wife doesn't enjoy most activities, but she loved SeaVenture in Orlando. It was safe, fun, and a highlight of our Discovery Cove day.” — John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamara, Founder of Dolphin World

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin World today announced the release of a new blog post and companion YouTube video from John McNamara, known as John the Dolphin Expert, highlighting his family’s recent experience with SeaVenture at Discovery Cove Orlando.The new feature, titled “ Discovery Cove SeaVenture Orlando Review : Can You Really Walk in the Ocean in the Middle of Orlando?”, gives readers and viewers a first-person look at one of the more unusual add-on experiences available at Discovery Cove. The blog post and video follow John, his wife, and their 13-year-old daughter as they spend a full day enjoying the park’s all-inclusive setting, animal exhibits, and relaxing atmosphere before trying SeaVenture, an underwater walking experience in The Grand Reef.While Discovery Cove is widely recognized for Swim with Dolphins Orlando experiences, John says his newest feature is designed to show travelers that the park offers much more than dolphin programs alone.“Most people think Discovery Cove is swimming with the dolphins, which it is, but if you have done a dolphin swim already or are not ready for the dolphin swim program, you can still have a fantastic full day there,” said John McNamara, owner of Dolphin World. “I wanted this blog post and video to show that SeaVenture is another way families can experience something unique, safe, and memorable in Orlando.”In the new blog post and YouTube video, John shares how his family approached the day differently than many guests. Instead of focusing on the dolphin swim, they chose to enjoy Discovery Cove’s many included amenities, spend time together in the park, and add SeaVenture as their main adventure of the day.The feature describes how John’s wife, who is not usually the adventurous one in the family, ended up loving the underwater experience the most.“My wife doesn't enjoy most activities, roller coasters, snorkeling, long hikes, but she loved this SeaVenture in Orlando,” McNamara said.According to the feature, the family spent much of the day relaxing and exploring Discovery Cove before heading to the SeaVenture station after lunch. There, John and his family signed waivers, watched the safety video, geared up in wetsuits, and prepared for the underwater walk. The resulting video shows the experience from start to finish, including check-in, the pre-dive process, entering the water, underwater views, marine life encounters, and the family’s reaction afterward.John says one of the most surprising parts of the experience was seeing who in the family was most eager to continue once the moment arrived. His daughter, usually the most adventurous, hesitated at the ladder, while his wife embraced the experience and had an unforgettable time.“That was one of the biggest takeaways for me,” McNamara added. “This experience is not for everyone, but you never really know who is going to love it until the moment comes. My wife, who normally could take or leave most adventure activities, had the most fun she has had in a long time.”The blog post also describes the underwater portion of SeaVenture as fun, easy to follow, and visually impressive, with rays swimming nearby, large fish moving through the water, and nurse sharks visible behind glass.“Who would believe you can feel like your walking in the middle of the ocean in landlock Orlando,” McNamara said. “Discovery Cove did an amazing job with this program.”Dolphin World said the new blog post and video were created to help families better understand what SeaVenture is like before booking and to highlight Discovery Cove as one of the more relaxing and unique Things to Do in Orlando. The company also noted that many travelers researching Swim with Dolphins Orlando may not realize that Discovery Cove can also be enjoyed as a full-day resort-style experience even without the dolphin swim.In addition to spotlighting SeaVenture, the feature reinforces Dolphin World’s broader expertise in helping travelers compare dolphin and marine-life experiences in Florida and beyond, including popular programs such as Swim with Dolphins St Augustine Dolphin World is a longtime travel and attraction resource specializing in dolphin swims, marine animal programs, and related vacation experiences in Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Discovery Cove SeaVenture Orlando Underwater Walk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.