Genetic Alliance Appoints Jennifer Troyer, PhD, to Lead Global Genomics

Jennifer Troyer, PhD

Leading Genetic Alliance’s global genomics strategy

iHope demonstrates what is possible when we connect cutting-edge science with families in need of answers.” — Jennifer Troyer, Ph.D.

DAMASAS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Alliance , a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving health through genomics and community engagement, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Troyer, Ph.D., as its new Director of Global Genomics.Dr. Troyer brings more than a decade of leadership in genomics research administration and global health initiatives. She most recently served as Director of the Division of Extramural Operations at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), where she led efforts to coordinate research funding, policies, and programs supporting genomic science worldwide.“Dr. Troyer’s deep expertise in genomics, global collaboration, and research program leadership makes her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Sharon F. Terry, President and CEO of Genetic Alliance. “Her commitment to advancing equitable and inclusive genomics aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals, families, and communities to shape the future of health.”Throughout her career, Dr. Troyer has led and managed complex, international research initiatives. At NHGRI, she oversaw grant portfolios focused on comparative genomics and genome function, and played key roles in major global programs such as the Human Heredity and Health in Africa ( H3Africa ) initiative, which advances genomic research and infrastructure across the African continent."Jennifer Troyer, iHope, and Genetic Alliance make a fabulous combination! Jen's contributions to global health research through H3Africa were a major reason the program was so successful. I look forward to seeing how her vision and energy can further enhance global genomics at the Genetic Alliance, at a time where non-governmental research support is needed more than ever," said Francis S. Collins, who served as the 16th director of the National Institutes of Health under three United States presidents. Dr. Collins coordinated an international consortium of laboratories as part of the Human Genome Project to produce the first complete sequence of the human DNA instruction book in 2003. iHope benefits immensely from his work.In her new role, Dr. Troyer will lead Genetic Alliance’s global genomics strategy, strengthening partnerships across sectors and expanding initiatives that connect genomic research with patient communities. This includes advancing programs like iHope, which leverages genomic sequencing and global collaboration to provide diagnoses for families affected by rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions—often offering long-sought answers and opening pathways to care and support.“Genomics is transforming how we understand and improve human health,” said Dr. Troyer. “I am excited to join Genetic Alliance and work alongside its global network to ensure that these advances are inclusive, community-driven, and impactful for people everywhere. iHope demonstrates what is possible when we connect cutting-edge science with families in need of answers.”Dr. Troyer earned her Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Connecticut and her B.A. in biology from Earlham College. She completed postdoctoral training at the National Cancer Institute and Colorado State University.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a global nonprofit network of more than 1,000 disease advocacy organizations, research institutions, and partners working to transform health through genomics. Through initiatives like iHope, the organization connects families with cutting-edge genomic technologies to help deliver diagnoses, inform care, and accelerate research for rare and genetic conditions worldwide.A donation of $100 covers the logistical costs for a child and their parents. Please donate to help a child receive a diagnosis.

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