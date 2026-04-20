Advanced Urology Breaks the Recurrent UTI Cycle for 200 Women with Novel Protocol

Advanced Urology breaks the recurrent UTI cycle with a root-cause protocol. No more antibiotics.

Prescribing another antibiotic without asking why the infection keeps recurring is not medicine. It is a delay. At Advanced Urology, we find the cause and we fix it.” — Jitesh Patel, MD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Urology , metro Atlanta’s most innovative urology practice, today announced outcomes from the first 200 women treated under its comprehensive recurrent urinary tract infection (rUTI) protocol, reporting a marked reduction in antibiotic use, infection frequency, and patient-reported symptom burden. The results reflect what clinical leaders at the practice describe as a fundamentally different approach to one of the most common and most mismanaged conditions in medicine.Recurrent UTIs — defined as three or more infections in twelve months, or two in six — affect millions of American women each year and drive billions of dollars in healthcare spending. The standard approach has remained largely unchanged for decades: another culture, another antibiotic, another brief reprieve before the cycle begins again. Advanced Urology’s protocol rejects that model in favor of a root-cause evaluation that examines why infections keep occurring in the first place.Across the initial 200-patient cohort, the practice reports:A 45% reduction in antibiotic prescriptions per patient-year compared with the twelve months prior to enrollment55% of patients reporting meaningful improvement in UTI-related bother and quality of life on validated symptom scoringA Different Premise“Recurrent UTIs are not a mystery — they are a symptom of underlying conditions that are not being addressed,” said Jitesh Patel, MD , Founder and President of Advanced Urology. “When we look at the whole patient — their metabolic health, their hormonal environment, their bladder function, their bacterial load — we almost always find treatable root causes. Our job is to find them and fix them, not to write the next antibiotic prescription and send the patient home to wait for the next infection.”The protocol is built around five coordinated interventions, selected and combined based on the specific drivers identified in each patient:Metabolic optimization — Elevated blood glucose feeds bacterial growth and increases the adherence of E. coli to the bladder wall. Every patient receives a thorough metabolic evaluation, with glucose control addressed as a foundational intervention.Topical vaginal estrogen — For women, restoring the hormonal environment of the urethral and vaginal tissues rebuilds the natural bacterial defense system. The 2025 AUA guideline strengthened its support for preventive vaginal estrogen in eligible women.Methenamine hippurate (Hiprex) — A urinary antiseptic that converts to bactericidal formaldehyde in acidic urine. Because it is not an antibiotic, bacterial resistance is not a meaningful concern. The 2025 AUA guideline formally includes methenamine hippurate as a prophylaxis option for women with recurrent UTIs.Clean intermittent catheterization — For selected patients, home-based CIC eliminates the residual urine and bacterial reservoir that sustain the cycle of infection.Daily bladder irrigation — A home-based sterile water flush that mechanically reduces bacterial load in the bladder without any antibiotic exposure.The Antibiotic Stewardship ImperativeThe 2025 American Urological Association guideline update on recurrent UTI places new emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship and a microbiome-aware approach to treatment, reflecting a maturing understanding that repeated antibiotic courses disturb microbial communities throughout the body and paradoxically make future infections more likely, more resistant, and harder to treat.“The data is unambiguous: repeated antibiotic courses are not a sustainable solution for recurrent UTIs,” said Vahan Kassabian, MD, Chief Physician Officer of Advanced Urology. “They drive resistance, disrupt the microbiome, and do nothing to address why infections keep occurring. Our 200-patient experience demonstrates that a coordinated, evidence-based, root-cause-focused protocol can break that cycle — and keep patients off antibiotics rather than putting them back on them.”A Path Forward for PatientsMany of the women treated under the protocol had cycled through antibiotics for years — in some cases decades — before arriving at Advanced Urology. Most leave with a clear understanding of why their infections keep occurring and a concrete, individualized plan to stop them.“If you have been treated for three, five, ten, or twenty UTIs and nobody has asked you about your blood sugar, your estrogen levels, or whether you might benefit from a non-antibiotic suppression strategy, you have not yet received a complete evaluation,” Dr. Patel said. “You deserve one.”About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is metro Atlanta’s largest urology practice, with 12 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. The practice provides comprehensive urologic care for men and women, with specialized programs in recurrent UTI, BPH, overactive bladder, prostate cancer, kidney stones, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. To learn more or schedule a recurrent UTI consultation, visit advancedurology.com or call 404-586-4570.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.