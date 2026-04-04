Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Increase in Authorized Share Capital as Part of Strategic Transformation

Mettitech Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:MTGH)

Wisdom, Wealth, and Compassion.” — Dr.Kenneth Ly

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MTGH) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock to 2,000,000,000.The amendment was approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2024, received majority shareholder consent on the same date, and was filed with the State of Delaware on March 29, 2024, as part of a broader corporate restructuring initiative.This increase in authorized share capital is intended to provide the Company with the flexibility required to pursue strategic transactions, support future capital formation, and execute on its long-term vision. Management views this step as a foundational component in building a more dynamic and scalable organization.The Company is actively working to transform Mettitech into a differentiated, forward-looking platform that combines real-world asset ownership with advanced technology, digital finance, and scalable marketplace infrastructure. With multiple memoranda of understanding (MOUs) currently in place across established organizations in education, research and development, pharmaceuticals, philanthropic initiatives, and fintech, the authorization of additional shares provides MTGH with the strategic flexibility to pursue high-value opportunities aligned with its long-term vision, including targeted acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and the continued expansion of its asset base and technology platform.Management emphasized that this action represents a structural enhancement rather than an immediate issuance of shares. Any future issuances will be undertaken with careful consideration of shareholder value, capital efficiency, and strategic alignment.Mettitech remains focused on building a company of lasting significance—one that not only generates strong financial performance, but also redefines how assets are owned, optimized, and accessed in a modern, technology-driven economy.About Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc.Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on the acquisition, development, and enhancement of businesses and assets across multiple sectors. Following a recent change in control, the Company is undergoing a strategic transformation aimed at integrating advanced technologies, digital asset infrastructure, and scalable operating platforms. Mettitech’s goal is to build a unique, high-growth enterprise that bridges traditional industries with next-generation financial and technological innovation.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.Contact:Mettitech Group Holdings, Inc.7777 Center Avenue, Suite 210Huntington Beach, CA 926471-800-961-8329we@mettitech.com

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