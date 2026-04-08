Jackie Barikhan Closes $1.45M Cash-Out Refi in Oceanside, CA - with $350K to Self-Employed Borrower

Cash Out 350K refi Oceanside Self Employed Stated Income 2 ADU's www.mylenderjackie.com LOGO Jackie Barikhan Mortgage Broker Summit Lending

Jackie Barikhan – Summit Lending closes $1.45M cash-out refinance with $350K cash out to self-employed borrower in Oceanside, CA.

This borrower’s self-employment and rental structure would have made traditional financing impossible” — Jackie Barikhan

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending has successfully closed a $1.45 million cash-out refinance for a self-employed borrower in Oceanside, California, delivering over $350,000 in cash-out to help expand the client’s investment property portfolio.The property, a single-family residence with two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) valued at $2.15 million, presented unique challenges, including a complex rental income structure and limited comparable sales for appraisal.Traditional financing, including DSCR (debt service coverage ratio) loans, was not an option.Using a Profit & Loss / Stated Income program, Jackie Barikhan was able to:• Approve the loan without tax returns or bank statements• Navigate the complex rental income and appraisal issues• Shop for the lowest rates and fees across multiple lenders• Deliver $350,000 cash-out to support the client’s investment goalsLoan Highlights:• Loan Program: Profit & Loss / Stated Income / No Tax Returns / No Bank Statements Required• Transaction Type: Cash-Out Refinance• Loan Amount: $1.45 million• Appraised Value: $2.15 million• LTV: 70%• Credit Score: 770 FICO• Term: 30-year fixed• Property Type: Single-Family Residence with 2 ADUs• Occupancy: Primary Residence________________________________________Why Profit & Loss / Stated Income Loans Are Ideal for Self-Employed BorrowersProfit & Loss (P&L) loans, also called stated income loans, are designed for self-employed borrowers and business owners whose tax returns may not accurately reflect cash flow due to deductions or write-offs.These programs allow lenders to approve financing based on detailed P&L statements, rather than traditional bank statements or W2s.Typical Guidelines:• Loan-to-Value (LTV): 60–80% for primary residences; flexible depending on property complexity• Credit Score: 680+ preferred, with competitive rates for 700+ FICO• Property Types: Primary homes, multi-unit SFRs, properties with ADUs, and investment properties• Income Verification: P&L statements or self-certified income statements rather than tax returnsJackie Barikhan specializes in complex, high-value self-employed financing, helping clients secure loans that banks often cannot, including scenarios with rental income, multiple ADUs, or cash-out needs. With over 25 years of experience and hundreds of millions in loans closed, she provides tailored solutions for unique borrower situations.________________________________________“This borrower’s self-employment and rental structure would have made traditional financing impossible,” said Jackie Barikhan. “By using a Profit & Loss / Stated Income program, we were able to get the client $350,000 cash-out while securing a 30-year fixed loan at the lowest available rate.”________________________________________About Summit LendingSummit Lending is a leading California mortgage brokerage specializing in self-employed borrowers, bank statement loans, stated income and Profit & Loss programs, jumbo loans, and investor financing. The firm is known for personalized, scenario-driven solutions that help clients achieve homeownership and investment goals even in complex financial situations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.