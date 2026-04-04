Advanced Urology and Dr Jitesh Patel Become First in Georgia to Offer Vanquish Focal Prostate Cancer Ablation

Advanced Urology and Dr Jitesh Patel are first in Georgia to offer Vanquish— water vapor therapy that targets prostate cancer with minimal side effects.

Tough on cancer. Gentle on patients. Vanquish is exactly what Georgia men with prostate cancer have been waiting for.” — Jitesh Patel MD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Jitesh Patel, MD | Founder & President, Advanced Urology For too long, a prostate cancer diagnosis has forced men into an impossible calculus. Surgery offers the best chance of cure but carries meaningful risks of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction that can permanently alter quality of life. Radiation achieves similar oncologic outcomes but delivers those same side effects through a different mechanism and a longer treatment timeline. Active surveillance avoids treatment toxicity entirely but leaves men living with the psychological weight of an untreated cancer. For patients with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer — a group that encompasses hundreds of thousands of American men annually — none of these options has ever felt quite right.That calculus is now changing. And Advanced Urology is bringing that change to Georgia.Advanced Urology is proud to be the first practice in Georgia to offer the Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System — a newly FDA-cleared, minimally invasive focal therapy that targets and destroys prostate cancer tissue precisely, without surgery, without radiation, and with dramatically lower rates of the side effects that have defined prostate cancer treatment for decades.What Is Vanquish and How Does It Work?The Vanquish System is a transurethral, ultrasound and electromagnetically guided, thermal water vapor device used to convectively ablate cancerous prostate tissue. AdvaMedIn plain terms: a physician guides a small device through the urethra to the prostate, where focused water vapor — steam — is delivered precisely to the cancerous lesion. The thermal energy stored in the vapor transfers directly to the targeted tissue, causing cell death through a process of convective heating.What makes this mechanism so compelling is what it does not do. When vapor is released within one of the prostate zones, it tends to respect the boundaries of the prostate capsule and pseudo capsule by staying within the zone it was released Medical Design and Outsourcing — meaning the energy stays where it is directed and does not spread to surrounding nerves and structures responsible for urinary and sexual function. This is the fundamental promise of focal therapy: treat the cancer, spare the man.The system includes a stabilizer system, electromagnetic needle guidance system, generator and monitor, transrectal ultrasound cradle, and vapor delivery device, with a user interface that displays real-time ultrasound and cystoscopy along with MRI images. Medical Design and Outsourcing The result is a level of precision and real-time guidance that prior generations of focal therapy simply could not match.The Clinical Evidence: What the Data ShowThe FDA's clearance of the Vanquish System was supported by positive 12-month follow-up data on the first 110 patients enrolled in the company's ongoing VAPOR 2 clinical study — a prospective, multicenter, single-arm study enrolling 235 patients with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer across 26 U.S. clinical sites. Francis MedicalThe results are striking. Six-month biopsy data demonstrated elimination of targeted MRI-visible intermediate-risk disease in 91% of patients following a single Vanquish procedure, with no device-related serious adverse events and low rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Francis Medical For context, those two side effects — incontinence and erectile dysfunction — are the primary quality-of-life concerns that have driven patients away from treatment and toward active surveillance for years.Patient-reported outcomes were also highly promising, with patients generally indicating minimal to no pain following the procedure. At 12 months, 93% of patients were extremely satisfied or satisfied, and 94% believed that receiving the treatment was a wise decision. Urology TimesPerhaps most clinically significant is the system's versatility. The Vanquish System demonstrated the ability to effectively treat cancerous lesions in all prostate locations — addressing a significant limitation of existing ablative options. AdvaMedPrior focal therapy platforms have struggled with anteriorly located tumors, apical lesions, and tumors near the neurovascular bundles. Vanquish's electromagnetic guidance system addresses this limitation directly, expanding the pool of patients who can benefit from focal ablation.Why Focal Therapy — and Why Now?The concept of focal therapy for prostate cancer — treating only the cancerous lesion rather than the entire gland — has been gaining clinical momentum for more than a decade. The rationale is straightforward and compelling: prostate cancer in many men is a focal disease, confined to one area of the gland. Why treat the entire organ, with all the attendant risks, when the disease itself is localized?The challenge has always been technology. Earlier focal therapy platforms offered imprecise energy delivery, limited ability to treat all tumor locations, and an evidence base that was still maturing. Vanquish changes that equation. FDA clearance was supported by positive clinical data demonstrating that water vapor technology can manage prostate cancer while addressing the long-term side effects typically experienced with traditional treatments. AdvaMedFor men in Georgia facing a new prostate cancer diagnosis, the treatment landscape now includes a genuinely different option — one that does not require them to choose between their cancer and their quality of life.Why Advanced Urology Is the Right Practice to Lead ThisAdvanced Urology has built metro Atlanta's most comprehensive urological care infrastructure over the past two decades — 12 clinic locations, 6 state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers, fellowship-trained subspecialists in every area of urology, and a data platform tracking over 100 million outcomes data points across our patient population. We were built for exactly this moment: when a new technology arrives that demands subspecialty expertise, precise patient selection, advanced imaging capabilities, and a surgical environment optimized for outpatient procedures.Our prostate cancer program is one of the most active in the Southeast. Our urologists have performed robotic prostatectomies, led active surveillance protocols, administered radiation coordination, and navigated the full spectrum of prostate cancer care for thousands of Georgia men. That depth of experience is not incidental to offering Vanquish — it is essential to it. Focal therapy is not a procedure any urologist can simply add to their menu. It requires rigorous patient selection informed by multiparametric MRI, fusion biopsy data, and a thorough understanding of disease risk stratification. It requires a surgeon who understands the anatomy of the prostate at a level that only specialization and volume can produce.At Advanced Urology, we have that. And we are now the first practice in Georgia to bring Vanquish to our patients."Vanquish represents what we have always been looking for in prostate cancer care — a way to be tough on the cancer and gentle on the patient. For men with intermediate-risk, localized disease, this is a genuine paradigm shift. They no longer have to accept incontinence or erectile dysfunction as the cost of treating their cancer. We are proud to be the first in Georgia to offer this option, and we are committed to making sure every eligible patient in the Southeast knows it exists."— Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder & President, Advanced Urology"The VAPOR 2 data is compelling precisely because it answers the question patients always ask: will this work, and will I still be myself afterward? A 91% elimination rate with minimal side effects and 94% of patients saying it was the right decision — that is not a marginal improvement over existing options. That is a meaningful clinical advance, and our patients in Georgia deserve access to it."— Dev Mally, MD, Chief Physician Officer, Advanced UrologyWho Is a Candidate?Vanquish is currently indicated for men with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer — specifically those with Gleason Grade Group 2 or higher disease that is confined to the prostate and visible on multiparametric MRI. Ideal candidates have a prostate size between 20 and 80 cc, a PSA of 15 ng/mL or lower, and disease that has not spread beyond the gland.The evaluation process at Advanced Urology begins with a thorough review of prior biopsy results, PSA history, and MRI imaging, followed by a detailed consultation with one of our prostate cancer subspecialists. Not every patient will be a candidate for focal ablation — and we will tell patients honestly when another approach is more appropriate. But for those who are candidates, Vanquish now offers something that did not exist in Georgia until today.The Future of Prostate Cancer Care Has Arrived in AtlantaProstate cancer is the most common cancer among American men. The American Cancer Society estimates that one in eight American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. AdvaMedFor decades, the treatment of that disease has been defined by a difficult tradeoff between oncologic control and quality of life. Vanquish does not eliminate that tradeoff entirely — no therapy does — but it moves the needle further in the right direction than anything that has come before it in the focal therapy space.Advanced Urology's commitment is simple: when a new technology emerges that is backed by rigorous clinical evidence and offers our patients a better path forward, we will be among the first to bring it to Georgia. We did it with robotic surgery. We are doing it with histotripsy. And we are doing it now with Vanquish.For the men of Georgia facing a prostate cancer diagnosis, the message is this: you have more options than you did yesterday. Come talk to us.Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is the Founder and President of Advanced Urology, metro Atlanta's leading urology practice with 12 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. He is also the founder of Intelligent One AI, a healthcare artificial intelligence platform designed for specialty medical practices. To schedule a prostate cancer consultation or learn more about Vanquish focal ablation, visit advancedurology.com or call 404-586-4570.

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