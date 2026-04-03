Oregon Joins Legal Challenge to Trump Executive Order Targeting Vote-by-Mail

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek fully supports a new legal challenge led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and a coalition of states to block a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump that targets vote-by-mail systems used across the country. The lawsuit argues the executive order is an unconstitutional attempt to interfere with state-run election systems and undermine access to voting.

“Today, Oregon is moving to block President Trump’s unconstitutional voter suppression effort,” Governor Kotek said. “His attack on the fundamental right of every American to vote has nothing to do with election integrity and everything to do with silencing people so he can ultimately influence election results.”

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that imposes new federal restrictions on mail-in voting and election administration, despite the longstanding authority of states to run their own elections as granted by the U.S. Constitution.

Oregon has been a national leader in vote-by-mail for more than 25 years. After voters approved the system in the late 1990s, Oregon became the first state in the nation to conduct all elections entirely by mail in 2000. Since then, Oregonians have consistently voted safely, securely, and conveniently through a system that election officials across the country often cite as a model for accessibility and participation.

The lawsuit argues that the executive order exceeds presidential authority and attempts to override state election laws without Congressional approval. States have long held primary authority over election administration under the U.S. Constitution, and Oregon officials say the federal government cannot unilaterally impose new rules designed to restrict lawful voting methods.

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