Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

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Rae Pickett

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Virginia Attorney General’s Office Successfully Prosecutes Cocaine and Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy Distribution Case, Resulting in Conviction

NORFOLK, Va – Today, Virginia Attorney General applauds Assistant Attorney General/Special Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Cournoyer for her role in securing a conviction in a Norfolk, Virginia cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy distribution case.

Brehon Kanell Davis was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. Davis was further convicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base

“Fentanyl and other illegal drugs are destroying the lives of Virginians and harming our communities. When someone brings these substances into our state, they will be held accountable for the damage,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Fighting for the safety and well-being of Virginia sits at the core of this office. I’m proud of the work my office put into this case and for what continues to be done to keep Virginian’s safe.”

According to evidence presented at trial, from at least April 2021 to December 2023, Davis’ co-conspirators obtained cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and parafluorofentanyl from out-of-state and had it shipped in whole-sale quantities to Virginia. From there, Davis and others distributed the drugs in Norfolk. They used internet payment services, such as Cash App, to pay for the narcotics.

Davis will be sentenced on July 28, 2026 and faces up to ten years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C., the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Norfolk Police Department investigated this case with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darryl J. Mitchell and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly A. Cournoyer are prosecuted this case. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Marek and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys Graham Stolle and Marc W. West assisted in the prosecution.

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