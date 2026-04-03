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Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on supports upgrading of cricket facilities for 2027 World Cup, 2 Apr

On Thursday, 2 April 2026, Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, will officially sign memorandums of agreement (MOA) with Western Province Cricket Association and Cricket Boland to formalise the financial support for the necessary infrastructure work in preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, part of which will be hosted in South Africa.

The Western Cape Government has committed an amount of R15 million to support the work to be done at both Newlands Cricket Ground and Boland Park in Paarl, where some of the tournament’s matches will be hosted.

Media are invited to attend the symbolic cheque handover and signing of the MOU. There will be opportunities for photos and interviews.

  • Date: Thursday, 2 April 2026
  • Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, 146 Campground Road, Newlands
  • Time: 10:30

Enquiries:
Head of Communications
Tania Colyn
Cell: 076 093 4913

#ServiceDeliveryZA

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Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on supports upgrading of cricket facilities for 2027 World Cup, 2 Apr

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