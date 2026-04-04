President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Christian communities well as they observe Easter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his well wishes to South Africa's Christian community during the Easter weekend.

"For South Africa’s diverse Christian denominations and for Christians around the world, the Resurrection of Christ serves as a powerful call to personal renewal; and is an integral part of faith. This timeless message of retaining hope amidst uncertainty resonates with us all,” President Ramaphosa said.

This weekend, the President will join congregants from the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at their annual Easter celebrations in Moria, Limpopo.

The President says: "The Easter weekend was a welcome break and a time for reconnecting with family and friends.

“No matter where we may be this weekend, let us take to heart the Easter message by observing ubuntu, empathy and tolerance - in our communities, in social gatherings, on the roads and above all, in our homes."

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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