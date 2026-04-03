Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7421 - CBNA Halmar Clean Rivers JV

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7421, CBNA Halmar Clean Rivers JV

Construction and operation of a 430 kWe non-emergency diesel-fired generator set at 1601 Ohio Drive SW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, is proposing to issue an air quality permit (No. 7421) to CBNA Halmar Clean Rivers JV, to construct and operate one (1) 430 kWe diesel-fired non-emergency generator set, powered by a 700 hp diesel-fired Volvo Penta engine, to be located at 1601 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024. The contact person for the facility is Anouar Azizi, Deputy Construction Manager at [email protected] or by telephone (401) 919-8547.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Emissions from this generator shall not exceed those in the following table as tested pursuant to the applicable test methods in 40 CFR 1039, Subpart F [40 CFR 60.4200(a)(1)(i), 40 CFR 60.4200(a)(2)(i), 40 CFR 60.4201(a), 40 CFR 60.4204(b), 40 CFR 1039.101(a), (b), (d), and (e)]:

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kW-hr) Emission Standard Type NOx CO NMHC PM Transient and Steady State 0.40 3.5 0.19 0.03† Not-to-Exceed 0.60 4.4 0.29 0.05

† A family emission limit (FEL) has been granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for this unit pursuant to 40 CFR 1039.101(d) as noted on the Certificate of Conformity for this engine.

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the engine, except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emissions control equipment; provided, that such discharges shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1 and 606.2(d)]

An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

This condition is District enforceable only.

The Permittee shall comply with the requirements for crankcase emissions, adjustable parameters, prohibited controls, and defeat devices specified in 40 CFR 1039.115. [40 CFR 60.4201(a), 40 CFR 60.4204(b)]

The estimated maximum potential emissions from the generator set are as follows:

Pollutant Potential Emissions (tons per year) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.04 Oxides of Sulfur (SOx) 0.04 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 0.81 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.03 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.25

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch

Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after May 4, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].