Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 25 March 2026, and Special Cabinet meeting of 1 April 2026.

A. Issues in the environment

1. Economy

1.1. SARS collects a record R2 trillion in net revenue

1.1.1. Cabinet applauded SARS under Commissioner Edward Kieswetter for collecting just over R2 trillion in net revenue, a record milestone which was achieved in the fastest period since the R1 trillion net revenue collection milestone.

1.1.2. The improved tax collection boosts fiscal capacity and stability by reducing government’s reliance on debt and creating more fiscal space to fund the budget.

1.1.3. The country is reaping the benefits of improvements in tax compliance and SARS’ administrative efficiencies which are a result of hard work and dedication, and the progress made in the implementation of the Nugent Commission recommendations.

1.1.4. The R2 trillion net revenue collection is also a demonstration of economic growth, in this case, anchored by the economic performance of the mining sector, which remains a backbone of South Africa’s economy.

1.1.5. This milestone represents significant economic growth when compared to the R114 billion revenue collection in 1994/95 and the period it took SARS to reach the R1 trillion net collection (2018), and only 8 years to achieve the R2 trillion net revenue collection.

1.2. Sixth South Africa Investment Conference confirms the country as a preferred investment destination

1.2.1. The country hosted a remarkably successful sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) on the 31st March 2026 in Johannesburg with over 1000 delegates from 50 countries took part in the Summit.

1.2.2. The 6th SA Investment Conference marks the second cycle of investment drive in which the government is pursuing R2 trillion-worth of investment target over the next five years.

1.2.3. The R898 billion worth of investment pledges comprising 81 projects across all nine (9) provinces was a decisive vote of confidence on South Africa as an investment destination.

1.2.4. The investment commitments are expected to create over 230,000 permanent jobs supporting government’s commitment to inclusive growth and job creation.

1.2.5. Since its inception in 2018, SAIC has successfully mobilised R1.56 trillion in investment commitments, surpassing the Presidency's original target by R628 billion. From the R1.56 trillion investment commitments, 137 projects totalling R400 billion have been completed, while 84 projects valued at R417 billion are currently under construction.

1.3 Continuous Rising GDP signals a steady growing economy

1.3.1 Cabinet welcomed the five consecutive quarters of uninterrupted economic growth, which resulted in an annual GDP increase of 1.1% for 2025 as released by StatsSA. This growth was also supported by a 0.4% GDP increase in the final quarter of 2025.

1.3.2. The most robust economic performance since 2022, was driven primarily by key service sectors of finance, real estate and business services, trade, catering and accommodation and personal services, which were further supported by positive contributions from agriculture and general government services.

1.4 The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development credit facility to boost critical infrastructure development

1.4.1 Cabinet welcomed the establishment of a Credit Guarantee Vehicle (CGV) by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to the value of $350 million (approximately R5.6 billion).

1.4.2 The Credit Guarantee Vehicle will initially focus on expanding the country’s electricity infrastructure and will in future be broadened to include infrastructure projects in water, freight logistics, education and health.

1.5 South Africa successfully hosts LIV Golf on African soil

1.5.1. Cabinet is pleased that South Africa has once again demonstrated its capabilities as a premier event destination by successfully hosting the LIV Golf - the first-ever on Africa soil in Johannesburg that featured top international players alongside outstanding South African players.

1.5.2 Over 100 000 people attended this prestigious event, which generated substantial economic and socio‑economic benefits, including increased tourism. For instance, some of the visitors who attended the event have extended their stay to explore the country’s diverse tourism offerings, including safari destinations, coastal regions, wine producing areas, and cities.

1.5.3 More LIV Golf events are set for 2027 and 2028 with potential continuation into 2029 and 2030. Tickets for the 2027 SA LIV golf have opened for sale

1.6 Mitigating the Impact of the US – Israel – Iran War on South Africa

1.6.1 Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the US – Israel – Iran War that is negatively affecting the Middle East region and the world.

1.6.2 Cabinet is kept abreast on the security of domestic fuel supply which is affected by the ongoing war, and it was assured that South Africa’s fuel system remains supply adequate in the immediate period. Cabinet was informed that South Africa only relies on the Middle East supply for refined products.

1.6.3 The President has established a Ministerial Task Team comprising of Ministers of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (chairperson), Finance, Transport, Trade, Industry & Competition, International Relations & Cooperation, Agriculture, Electricity & Energy, Forestry, Fisheries & Environment, and Presidency to coordinate government’s response in a holistic manner to mitigate the impact on the cost of living, fuel and food security.

1.6.4 As an immediate intervention, the Task Team recommended the reduction in the fuel levy for the immediate period to alleviate the impact on the fuel price increases that took effect on Wednesday, 1st April 2026.

1.6.5 We would like to assure South Africans that fuel supplies in the country remains stable and the current dry fuel stations are a result of logistics constraints due to panic buying and fuel hoarding. South Africans are discouraged from panic buying and fuel hoarding.

1.7 Postbank licensing ensures affordable financial services are accessible to communities

1.7.1 Cabinet welcomes the formal licensing of Postbank as a Financial Services Provider (FSP) by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) which bolsters ongoing work to position Postbank into a sustainable state-owned retail bank.

1.7.2 With this license, Postbank will be able to broaden its range of financial services to advance financial inclusion and offer affordable financial services for financially excluded communities.

1.7.3 Cabinet commended the progress made in strengthening Postbank’s capabilities as a state-owned banking institution.

1.8 Recovery operations at the Ekapa Minerals Mine

1.8.1 Cabinet received an update on the recovery operation to retrieve the bodies of the five miners who have been trapped underground since a mud rush at the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley.

1.8.2 All five bodies have been brought to the surface and Cabinet extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased.

1.8.3 The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has commenced with a full-scale investigation into the incident in order to bring those responsible for negligence, if any, to book

2. Public Service Improvements

2.1 Metro Trading Services Reform to improve essential services in eight Metros

2.1.1 Cabinet welcomes the launch of the Metro Trading Services Reform - a flagship initiative of Operation Vulindlela – designed to help the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities restore and strengthen the delivery of electricity, water and wastewater, and solid waste services.

2.1.2 As part of the programme, the National Treasury will allocate R54 billion in performance-based incentives over the next six years, providing dedicated funding to metropolitan municipalities that demonstrate measurable improvements in the delivery of essential services.

2.1.3 To qualify for the incentives, metros must meet the performance targets set out in their Performance Improvement Action Plans in key trading services - water, electricity and solid waste services.

2.2 Public Financial Management Act 2024 – 2025 audit outcomes

2.2.1 Cabinet deliberated on the General Report for National and Provincial Departments, Public Entities and Legislatures by the Auditor-General of South Africa for the 2024 - 25 PFMA Audit Outcomes.

2.2.2 The Report shows slight improvement in unqualified opinions with no findings popularly known as clean audits which increased from 142 in 2023-24 to 151 in 2024-25 while irregular and wasteful expenditure declined compared to the previous year. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure decreased significantly from R3.54 billion in 2023–24 to R1.42 billion in 2024–25.

2.2.3 Cabinet is concerned about a number of entities and departments that have stagnated on the Unqualified Audit with findings category and relative no implementation of Action Plans to correct findings. For example, since the 2023-24 report, only 38 material irregularities were resolved and a paltry R1.38 billion in financial losses were prevented or recovered.

2.2.4 Members of Cabinet will actively monitor the implementation of actions plans to address audit findings, and support measures by the Auditor-General to bring accountability, robust internal controls and preventative measures that are key to good governance and service improvement.

3 Fight Against Crime

3.1 Fight against crime bolstered by SANDF deployment in support of SAPS

3.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the deployment of 2 200 members of the SANDF who will cooperate with the SAPS in the fight against illegal mining and gangsterism in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North-West and Western Cape.

3.1.2 The SANDF will act as a force multiplier and operate with clear rules of engagement. The roll-out of the SANDF deployment is near completion.

3.2 Our heritage and customs must be respected by all, in particular our visitors

3.3 Cabinet expressed disgust of the so-called coronation of a Nigerian national as an alleged chief in KuGompo City, in the Eastern Cape and indicated that it is a mere kindergarten gimmick and has no legal effect.

3.4 Cabinet confirmed that the establishment, recognition, and functioning of any traditional leadership structure are strictly governed by the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which provides clear and non-negotiable procedures for legitimacy and recognition.

3.5 Cabinet noted the apology from the Nigerian High Commission on this matter and directed DIRCO to continue engaging with the High Commission on the unacceptable conduct of Nigerians in South Africa that is unbecoming of visitors.

3.6 It is deeply concerning that legitimate grievances over this matter have resulted in the acts of violence and criminality. Cabinet reminds citizens that the right to protest comes with responsibility, it must be exercised peacefully and within the confines of the law.

4 Advancing Human Rights

4.1 Restoring dignity through land restitution

4.1.1As part of restoring human dignity, President Cyril Ramaphosa returned 17 000 hectares of land benefitting approximately 2 000 beneficiaries to the St Paul, Ngunjini, Ndzimankulu/Vierkant communities and the Lawrence family in KwaZulu-Natal.

4.1.2 The Deputy President, Paul Mashatile returned over 627 hectares of land and title deeds to the Schulk Marhiqa Communal Property Association benefitting 18 households and 86 beneficiaries In Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Mpumalanga.

4.1.3 As of March 2025, a total of 83,205 land claims had been settled, resulting in the restoration of 3.9 million hectares of land to dispossessed communities and individuals since 1995. Government has invested R58 billion in land purchases, grants and financial compensation supporting 376,976 beneficiaries nationwide. Furthermore, a total of 5.3 million hectares had been redistributed since 1995, and the government has strengthened post‑settlement support, improved farm viability and expanded market access

4.2 Dignity and rights of Khoi-San reaffirmed

4.2.1 Cabinet welcomed the reburial of the ancestral remains of 63 Khoi & San at the Kinderlê Monument, Steinkopf, Northern Cape Province. These remains are a small group of thousands of illegally removed remains of indigenous people during the late 19th century and the early 20th century to museums in Europe.

4.2.2 The reburial is part of the restoration of the rights and human dignity of the Khoi and San people and a reminder of the indignity of the system of colonialisation and Apartheid that treated Africans as less human and creatures of ridicule and entertainment. The reburials are a commitment of government’s commitment to honour those who sacrificed their lives in the resistance struggles and the fight for freedom.

4.2.3 The reburials coincide with another milestone of the inclusion of Khoi and San traditional names in the system of the Department of Home Affairs which is an important step to restoring human dignity. For the first time in South Africa’s history, birth certificates, Smart IDs and passports can now formally recognise and record Khoi-San traditional names following the upgrading of IT systems at the Department of Home Affairs.

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (CIRP)

1.1 Cabinet approved the revised White Paper on CIRP, for implementation. The policy introduces a fundamental overhaul of South Africa's migration and citizenship framework. Following initial Cabinet approval in April 2024, the Department of Home Affairs published a Draft Revised White Paper on 12 December 2025 to incorporate the priorities of the Government of National Unity.

1.2 The White Paper seeks to consolidate the South African Citizenship Act, Immigration Act, and Refugees Act into a single piece of legislation to remove existing legal contradictions. Key enhancements include integration of recommendations from Operation Vulindlela’s report on visa policy reforms; additional clarity and detail to strengthen implementation of immigration and citizenship policies, and greater focus on digital transformation.

1.3 The revised White Paper aims to ensure a coherent, modernised approach to citizenship, immigration and refugee protection. It supports national development and national security objectives including the First Safe Country principle, which encourages refugees to seek protection in the first country they reach and that is considered safe.

1.4 The White Paper makes provision for Relevant government departments to designate trade, occupation and professions reserved solely for South Africans to give effect to section 22 of the constitution. The designation by the relevant departments must give due consideration to the right of asylum seekers to seek employment in order to earn a living maintain one’s dignity.

2. Research report on the impact of climate change on persons with disabilities

2.1 Cabinet approved the Research Report on the Impact of Climate Change on Persons with Disabilities and its publication.

2.2 The aim of the Report is to ensure that all climate action, mitigation and adaptation strategies are inclusive of persons with disabilities.

2.3 The study identifies significant gaps in measures to protect persons with disabilities during disaster events.

2.4. Key recommendations include the mainstreaming of climate change and disaster management responses; ensuring that early warning mechanisms are accessible to all persons with disabilities; providing accessible and appropriate disaster‑responsive communication; prioritising women and girls with disabilities as well as older persons with disabilities in climate change planning; increasing the participation of persons with disabilities in climate change policy development and implementation processes; and strengthening the inclusion of persons with disabilities in local‑level climate change policy formulation and implementation.

3. Report on the invocation of national intervention in Ditsobotla Local Municipality

3.1 Cabinet was updated on progress with the implementation of the national intervention at Ditsobotla Local Municipality. Cabinet confirmed the appointment of a Cabinet representative, and the approved Terms of Reference for the national intervention.

3.2 Progress in the intervention include:

3.2.1 The regularisation of the appointments of the Mayor, the Speaker and regularisation of Section 79/80 committees has been finalised, while a legal assessment is being conducted on the legality of the appointment of the Municipal Manager.

3.2.2 The approval of the Financial Recovery Plan by the Minister of Finance and is being processed to the Council.

3.2.3 In addition, to ensure continuity in the provision of basic services, a water and sanitation service level agreement has been concluded with Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, and the associated business plan has been finalised. As part of the disaster management intervention following disasters experienced between November 2024 and February 2025, 95 of the planned 239 temporary housing units (TRU) have been constructed.

3.2.4 National COGTA has finalised a review of the municipality’s ICT infrastructure to support the recovery of infrastructure and service delivery. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has appointed a service provider to assist with the development of an Integrated Waste Management Plan, while the Provincial Department of Public Works has availed two trucks to support the removal of waste at identified illegal dumping sites.

3.3 Engagements between the municipality and Eskom are at an advanced stage to conclude an agreement aimed at addressing electricity supply challenges. The JCPS cluster departments continue to provide support through intelligence, crime prevention, prosecution and security management interventions. The Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Finance continue to provide strategic and operational intergovernmental support to the intervention.

4. Draft National Airports Development Plan (NADP)

4.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the draft NADP for public comment. The NADP is a national planning framework developed by the Department of Transport to guide the coordinated development, expansion and long-term sustainability of South Africa’s airport network. It provides a strategic, system-wide approach to airport infrastructure planning, ensuring alignment with national transport, economic and spatial development priorities.

4.2 The NADP will ensure that airport development is planned, demand-driven and integrated, preventing uncoordinated expansion while maximising socio-economic returns from aviation infrastructure.

4.3 Subsequently, the NADP will create an integrated, strategic network of airports to boost economic growth, logistics, tourism and job creation. It will guide and support both overall network planning and the development of individual airports that are integrated within their broader spatial and land-use. Members of the public are encouraged to submit written comments on the plan published on www.transport.gov.za.

5. Draft National Rail Master Plan (NRMP)

5.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the draft NRMP for public comment. The NRMP is a long-term strategic plan being developed to guide the revitalisation, expansion and modernisation of South Africa’s rail system.

5.2 The master plan translates the National Rail Policy, approved by Cabinet in 2022, into a practical, phased investment and implementation plan for freight and passenger rail over the coming decades. It aims to create an affordable, competitive system by integrating passenger, freight, and high-speed rail, while encouraging private sector participation.

5.3 South Africa’s rail system has experienced years of underinvestment, declining performance, theft, vandalism and operational inefficiencies, resulting in congestion on roads, higher logistics costs, and reduced competitiveness of the economy. The NRMP responds to these challenges by positioning rail as the backbone of the national transport system, supporting economic growth, job creation and climate goals.

6. Draft Township and Rural Economy Development and Revitalisation Policy

6.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Township and Rural Economy Development and Revitalisation Policy for public comment. The policy is designed to transform local economies from consumption-driven areas into productive, vibrant hubs by integrating them into the mainstream economy. It aims to foster sustainable entrepreneurship, create employment, and reduce poverty through targeted and coordinated support.

6.2 The policy is anchored on several critical areas, namely (i) development of sustainable township and rural entrepreneurs; (ii) guiding the development of a well-coordinated and collective ecosystem approach; (iii) increasing access to economic and market opportunities; and (iv) reducing regulatory burdens that constrain township and rural economic growth.

7. Draft South Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy

7.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the draft South Africa AI policy for public comment. The aim of the AI policy is to ensure that both the benefits and risks brought by AI are evenly distributed across society and generations. The AI Policy aims to strengthen Government's ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly, while encouraging local innovation, supporting job creation and improving access to AI skills.

7.2 The policy is structured around six core pillars aimed at promoting the responsible development and ethical deployment of AI. These core pillars are (i) capacity and talent development, (ii) AI for inclusive growth and job creation, (iii) responsible governance, (iv) ethical and inclusive AI, (v) cultural preservation and international integration, and (vi) human‑centred deployment. The policy recognises that a phased approach should be adopted, as AI deployment and risk profiles differ across sectors.

8. National Entrepreneurship Strategy (NES) and Implementation Plan

8.1 Cabinet approved the NES and its Implementation Plan. The strategy aims to strengthen Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and address youth unemployment. It is anchored on five pillars: (i) Enhancing entrepreneurship education and skills development, (ii) Facilitating technology exchange and innovation, (iii) Improving access to finance and markets, (iv) regulatory improvement, and (v) Promoting awareness and networking. Following an extensive public consultation process, the NES outlines measures to promote the culture of entrepreneurship in South Africa by providing an enabling environment for entrepreneurial activity, and a supportive ecosystem in which MSMEs can thrive sustainably.

8.2. The NES will be key for unlocking MSME potential, driving GDP growth, creating jobs and ensuring inclusive economic development. In addition, the strategy aims to coordinate the ecosystem for entrepreneurship development in the country, including recommendations for entrepreneurship to be incorporated into the curricula of the departments of Basic and Higher Education as a viable career choice.

9. Incubation and Business Development Services (IBDS) Policy Framework

9.1 Cabinet approved the IBDS Policy Framework for implementation. The policy framework provides regulatory reform for the small enterprise ecosystem by clarifying the roles of various stakeholders and promoting coordinated and integrated support.

9.2 The IBDS Policy Framework is a key component of the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Masterplan, which serves as the guiding framework for all role-players involved in accelerating the growth of MSMEs through measurable programmes, products and services.

9.3 Key objectives include improving the quality and standards of business development services, ensuring better access to support for MSMEs, especially in townships and rural areas, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the framework positions small enterprises as primary drivers of job creation and inclusive growth, in line with the National Development Plan.

C. BILLS

1. The Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill

1.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the PIE Amendment Bill in the Government Gazette for public comment.

1.2. The Bill aims to amend the 1998 PIE Act to combat illegal land invasions, protect property owners, and curb the activities of organised land syndicates.

1.3. Key proposals include criminalising the incitement of land invasions, extending criteria considered by courts when issuing orders, and strengthening regulations regarding alternative accommodation. The amendments further seek to address ambiguities in the current Act, which create uncertainty regarding the definitions and requirements that must be met for a lawful eviction, notwithstanding the intentions or circumstances of persons engaged in unlawful occupation.

2. The National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) Bill

2.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the NEDLAC Bill to Parliament for further processing. The draft Bill will repeal the NEDLAC Act (Act 35) of 1994 and proposes alignment of NEDLAC’s institutional arrangements to changes in the constitutional legal order that have occurred since 1994.

2.2. The draft Bill also provides for the Minister to make regulations on admission and membership thresholds through a process that includes consultation and public submissions, making the system more transparent. The Bill will strengthen civil society participation in NEDLAC and reinforce it as a central social dialogue institution aimed at promoting economic growth, employment creation, social inclusion and social equity.

3. General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill 2026

3.1. Cabinet approved the introduction of the Bill to Parliament. The 2026 draft Bill builds on earlier versions of the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill and since then, National Treasury has expanded the proposals to include additional measures relating to the strengthening of the legal framework to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

3.2. The Bill amends the current Acts namely (i) Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 (Act 38 of 2001); (ii) Nonprofit Organisation Act, 1997 (Act 71 of 1997); (iii) Trust Property Control Act, 1988 (Act 57 of 1988); (iv) Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008) and (v) Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017( Act 9 of 2017).

3.3. These amendments are intended to strengthen South Africa’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing system ahead of the country’s next Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation, which is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and conclude in October 2027.

4. Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026

4.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Protected Disclosures Bill (Whistleblowers Protection Bill) for public comments. The Bill is part of legislative reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of whistleblowers through amendments to the existing Protected Disclosures Act (Act 26 of 2000). It also responds to recommendations from the State Capture Commission Report which called for better protection of policymakers and whistleblowers.

4.2. The Bill contains proposals to criminalise retaliation and provide psychosocial, legal and financial support to whistleblowers. The Bill will broaden the definition of “whistleblower” to include contractors, consultants, and members of the public and it will establish clear procedures for confidential disclosures.

5. Electronic Communications Amendment (ECA) Bill, 2026

5.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the ECA Bill to Parliament. The aim of the Bill is to amend the Electronic Communications Act, 2005. The purpose of the proposed amendments is to increase the level of competition in the telecommunications sector and drive down prices. The amendments to the Electronic Communications Act are also intended to create an enabling environment for investment with a key focus on reducing regulatory barriers to entry to improve competition and also allow the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa flexibility to regulate the sector.

6. Conduct of Financial Institutions (COFI) Bill

6.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the COFI Bill, 2025 to parliament. The purpose of the Bill is to create a single, holistic framework for regulating the market conduct of all financial institutions. This is part of the government’s broader goal to reform the financial regulation towards a Twin Peaks model. The Twin Peaks model is a regulatory system that splits financial supervision into two distinct authorities: the Prudential Authority for safety and soundness, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for market conduct and consumer protection. The system creates a "safer" sector that operates in the interest of all consumers

6.2. The Bill will ensure fair customer treatment, enhance transformation, and promote stability. It further supports transformation of the financial sector and requires financial institutions to have policies in place to comply with the Financial Sector Code. Also, the Bill supports market development and competition by enabling a differentiated approach to licensing to foster entry of new players such as financial technology.

D. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Bareng B. Mthimkulu as Secretary of Defence in the Department of Defence.

2. Ms Nomfundo Clementine Tshabalala as Director-General at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (extension of contract).

3. Mr Xolile Adviser Brukwe as Deputy Director-General: Corporate Support Services at the Department of Social Development

4. Mr Sibusiso Attwell Makhanya as the Chief Executive Officer of Phongola-Umzimkulu Catchment Management Agency.

5. Ms Lucia Lungelwa Sigasana as Regional Executive Manager: Western Cape Region in the South African Social Security Agency.

6. Appointment of Directors on the board of Airports Company South Africa

i. Mr Irvin Phenyane (Chairperson);

ii. Ms Eunice Xoliswa Daku (Deputy Chairperson);

iii. Ms Keitumetse Stella Mahlangu

iv. Mr Surendra Sooklal

v. Mr Kurt Frayne Parker

vi. Ms Ulandi Exner;

vii. Mr Patric Roy Mnisi; and

viii. Mr Theunis Chamberlain

7. Members of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority

i. Ms Memory Thulile Sosibo (Chairperson and reappointment);

ii. Mr Bongani Mzwakhe Mhlongo (reappointment);

iii. Ms Nombuso Mlambo (reappointment);

iv. Mr Sifiso Mdluli;

v. Dr Kailen Padayachee

vi. Ms Jacolette Adam;

vii. Ms Hazel Thulisile Xulu;

viii. Ms Zamekile Coreen Zama; and

ix. Mr Boy Daniel Ngobeni (reappointment).

E. Upcoming events

1. Freedom Month

1.1 South Africa observes Freedom Month in April 2026 with a renewed sense of national pride, marking 32 years since the historic transition from the oppressive apartheid regime to a sovereign democratic state.

1.2 This year’s commemorations carry a special significance as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, a transformative document that has guided us over our democratic journey to build a society based on justice and equality.

1.3 Freedom Month provides an opportunity for every citizen to advance the rights and responsibilities enshrined in our Constitution by fostering greater social cohesion and the ongoing transformation of our nation.

2. Play your part and register to vote: Register to Vote

2.1.1 The independent Electoral Commission has designated Saturday, 20 and Sunday, 21 June 2026 as the official voter registration weekend.

2.1.2 Cabinet is urging South Africans who are eligible to vote to register to vote in the forthcoming local government elections.

2.1.3 You are eligible to vote if you are a South African citizen from age 18 and in possession of a green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or temporary identity certificate.

2.1.4 Eligible voters can also register or update their details through the official IEC online portal – https://registertovote.elections.org.za which is available 24/7.

2.1.5 Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links or visiting fake websites that impersonate the domain of the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

3. National Local Economic Development Summit

3.1 The Department of Small Business Development, in partnership with SALGA and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), will be convening the National LED Summit in at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg on the 15th and 16th April 2026. The National LED Summit will serve as a solutions-driven platform to repurpose Local Economic Development in line with the new Draft White Paper on Local Government under the theme “Re-Engineering Local Economies: A Collaborative Blueprint for Small Enterprise Growth and Ease of Doing Business”.

3.2 This summit will be addressed by HE President Ramaphosa and attended by leadership across the three spheres of government, SALGA, SOEs and DFIs, and the private sector, traditional leaders, and a range of other LED stakeholders.

3.3 The Summit will accordingly shift LED from policy intent to practical action that strengthens local institutional capability, addresses spatial inequalities, coheres the public and private sectors around local growth divers, and provides a more enabling regulatory environment for investment and MSME development.

F. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of

Anti-apartheid activist and former Premier and Minister of Defence Mosiuoa Lekota, who dedicated his life to the struggle for a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.

Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, a renowned human rights lawyer who served as Chief Legal Advisor to President Nelson Mandela and later as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative in various roles.

Veteran journalist, esteemed author and dedicated struggle stalwart Terry Bell who played a principled and effective role in the fight against apartheid, using both his voice and his writing to expose inequality and advance the cause of democratic change in South Africa.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his medical team for successfully separating conjoined twins in a groundbreaking operation at the Mankweng Hospital in rural Limpopo. This highly specialised procedure reaffirms the potential of South African hospitals including those in rural areas, to perform complex medical procedures as the country prepares to roll out the National Health Insurance.

·Dr Keamogetswe Ramonaheng, Head of Medical Physics and Radiobiology at the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI), on receiving the prestigious Saul Hertz Award at the 8th Theranostics World Congress for contributions to theranostics, an emerging field that combines diagnostic imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy to improve cancer treatment outcomes.

Professor Prinola Govenden from the University of Johannesburg who has been awarded a prestigious UNESCO Chair: Cultural Inclusivity and Equity in Digital Media in Africa (2026-2030), after a very competitive global process of 135 applications submitted to UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

Kutlwano Peta, a Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting Sciences student, who was selected in 2025 as one of only 16 participants out of more than 1 800 applicants worldwide for the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) Global Talent Programme (GTP) in Singapore. Kutlwano, who will soon be joining the Auditor-General of South Africa’s office, was the sole participant representing Africa.

South African long-distance runner, Adriaan Wildschutt, who made history as he claimed victory in the New York City Half-Marathon, thereby becoming the first South African to win the world’s premier half-marathon race.

Major General Carl Moatshe who has been appointed to take over the command of SA Air Force with effect from 01 April 2026, and will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. He succeeds the outgoing Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, whose tenure has been defined by steadfast leadership and service to the nation.

Ms Lytania Johnson for being appointed CEO of First National Bank, after 25 years with the institution and she will also lead the bank’s new retail and business unit.

Ms Valdene Reddy, for being appointed the CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the first woman of colour to hold such a position.

Springbok Sevens – our beloved Blitzbokke - for being crowned the 2025/26 World Sevens Series champions, and for winning the New York Sevens title.

Greater Tzaneen Municipality in Mopani, Limpopo, for being named the cleanest municipality in South Africa at the National Waste Management Awards hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Cape Town International Airport for being recognised as the Best Airport in Africa for the 11th consecutive year at the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards held in London, United Kingdom. O.R. Tambo International Airport was ranked second best, while King Shaka International Airport in Durban placed fourth and also featured among the top regional airports in Africa.

South Africa’s appointment to the Communications Working Group of the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, convened under the United Nations. This appointment affirms South Africa’s leadership in advancing strategic communication for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Music Legend, Dr Abdul İbrahim on his retirement at a mighty age of 91. A Hero of the struggle for liberation who used music to tell the story of a then racist South Africa. South Africans owe you a debt of gratitude.

3. Responsible behaviour this Easter Weekend

3.1 Cabinet wishes all South Africans a safe and joyous Easter long weekend. This is a time when many South Africans travel around the country to visit family, friends or for religious purposes. This often comes with an increase in traffic volumes on our roads.

3.2 Cabinet calls on everyone to act responsibly when driving – ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy before driving and everyone in the car including children must fasten their seatbelts.

3.3 We welcome visitors to our country and reassure South Africans and visitors alike that fighting crime remains one of the priorities of the South African government, and through the work of the South African Police Service, we are making steady progress in the fight against crime. Our country continues to do all it can to ensure the safety of all who visit our shores.

3.4 Popular tourist attractions are afforded additional security. With the Easter Weekend approaching, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is ready to ensure the efficient, secure and seamless movement of people and goods across South Africa’s 71 ports of entry during this period.

3.5 Due to the FMD situation, Cabinet is appealing for responsible animal movement to prevent further spread of the disease. We understand the increased need to move animals as we satisfy meat consumption needs but we must observe FMD protocols.

Enquiries:

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Contact: Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Director-General

Cell: 083 653 7485

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