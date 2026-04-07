Gravitas Wine Marketing Welcomes TOR Kenward to its Portfolio

Napa Valley icon joins Gravitas, bringing a legacy of excellence, precision winemaking, and critically acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay

Gravitas and TOR are aligned in their basic philosophy that the wine business is about the people, the land, and building long term relationships around this foundation” — Tor Kenward

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitas Wine Marketing is proud to announce the addition of TOR Kenward Family Wines to its portfolio, further strengthening its position as a leading curator of benchmark, terroir-driven producers from California and beyond.Founded by Tor Kenward, one of Napa Valley’s most respected figures, TOR Wines represents the culmination of a decades-long career at the highest levels of the wine industry. Kenward began his journey in Napa Valley in the 1970s, most notably serving as Vice President of Beringer Vineyards, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the estate to international prominence. TOR Kenward Family Wines, established in 2001, reflects his deep-rooted relationships with Napa’s most revered vineyard sites and his unwavering commitment to producing wines of site specificity, balance, and longevity.“Tor Kenward is a true statesman of Napa Valley, and the wines are a direct reflection of that experience and perspective,” said Aaron Campbell, Founder of Gravitas Wine Marketing. “These are vineyard-driven, highly desired wines that resonate deeply with collectors, sommeliers, and top-tier accounts. We are honored to represent TOR and to help expand their presence across key markets.”TOR’s portfolio is built around single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons sourced from some of Napa Valley’s most iconic sites, alongside world-class Chardonnay. The wines are crafted by Jeff Ames, an acclaimed winemaker whose philosophy centers on transparency of site, precision in the cellar, and a restrained, age-worthy style that captures the essence of each vineyard. Ames has earned widespread recognition for his ability to balance richness with structure, producing wines that are both powerful and nuanced.Critically, TOR Kenward Family Wines has garnered consistent acclaim from leading publications including Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, Jeb Dunnuck, and Vinous, with numerous bottlings achieving scores in the mid-to-high 90s, along with twenty-five, perfect 100-point scores. These accolades underscore the winery’s reputation as a producer of some of Napa Valley’s most compelling and collectible wines.“Gravitas and TOR are aligned in their basic philosophy that the wine business is about the people, the land, and building long term relationships around this foundation. After 50 years serving as a Napa Valley vintner on the front lines, I believe our common goal of making or selling wine is excellence through consistency, honesty, and respect. We are looking forward to working with Aaron and his team at Gravitas.” said Tor Kenward, Founder and Owner of TOR Kenward Family Wines.With limited production and strong demand, TOR Kenward Family Wines represents a highly sought-after addition to the Gravitas portfolio, offering clients access to some of Napa Valley’s most coveted vineyard expressions.About Gravitas Wine MarketingGravitas Wine Marketing is a California-based fine wine sales and marketing company dedicated to representing distinctive, terroir-driven producers with a focus on long-term brand building, strategic market placement, and authentic storytelling.About TOR Kenward Family WinesTOR Kenward Family Wines is a Napa Valley producer specializing in single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from some of the region’s most esteemed sites. Founded by industry veteran Tor Kenward, the winery is known for its site-driven philosophy, limited production, and consistently high critical acclaim.Trade & Media ContactGravitas Wine Marketing & SalesTrade Relations / Portfolio InquiriesEmail: marketing@gravitaswinemarketing.com Phone: 707-266-6242Website: www.gravitaswinemarketing.com TOR KenwardPhone: 707-963-3100Email: visit@torwines.comWebsite: www.torwines.com

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