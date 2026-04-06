TDWI Launches 2026 AI Impact Awards to Recognize Real-World Business Results from Artificial Intelligence

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AI is moving rapidly from experimentation to enterprise impact. The TDWI AI Impact Awards are designed to highlight what’s working: real projects, real lessons learned, and real business value.” — Meighan Berberich, President of TDWI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI (Transforming Data With Intelligence), the premier provider of education and research for data and AI professionals, today announced the launch of the 2026 TDWI AI Impact Awards , a national program recognizing organizations that are delivering measurable business value through artificial intelligence.The TDWI AI Impact Awards spotlight AI initiatives already in production or late-stage deployment that are driving real outcomes such as revenue growth, cost reduction, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency.The awards program features a series of virtual AI Impact Showcase events, where selected organizations will present their AI initiatives to an audience of senior data and AI leaders. Participants will share real-world use cases, lessons learned, and measurable results, with live audience engagement helping identify standout initiatives.“AI is moving rapidly from experimentation to enterprise impact,” said Meighan Berberich, President of TDWI. “The TDWI AI Impact Awards are designed to highlight what’s actually working: real projects, real lessons learned, and real business value.”Top organizations from the virtual showcases will advance with an all-expenses-paid-trip to the AI Impact Awards Finals at TDWI Transform Data and AI Conference, taking place September 23, 2026, in Anaheim, California. Advancing finalists will present on the main stage, where a panel of TDWI experts will select winners in multiple categories, including First Place, Second Place, and Audience Choice.Winning organizations will receive national recognition, including:• Official TDWI AI Impact Awards trophies• Coverage in a TDWI press announcement• Opportunities to present at future TDWI conferences and events• TDWI professional memberships with unlimited online learning for team membersThe program is open exclusively to end-user organizations with AI initiatives that demonstrate clear business impact and measurable results. Submissions are evaluated based on innovation, business value, and the ability to share actionable insights and lessons learned.In addition to recognition, participants benefit from peer learning, executive networking, and exposure to a curated audience of senior data and AI decision-makers—all in a fully virtual, accessible format.Applications for the 2026 TDWI AI Impact Awards are now open. Organizations interested in participating can learn more and apply at:About TDWITDWI, a division of 1105 Media, is the leading source for in-depth education and research on all things data. For over 30 years, TDWI has advanced the art and science of realizing business value from data by providing an objective forum where industry experts, solution providers, and practitioners explore and enhance data and AI competencies, practices, and technologies. The in-depth, best-practices-based information TDWI offers can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent and enhance analytical, data-driven decision-making and performance. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. TDWI covers a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, analytics, business intelligence, data management, data science, and data governance. Learn more at tdwi.org.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

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