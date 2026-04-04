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Insurance School of TampaBay Broadens Office Hours, Launches Online Scheduling Platform

“The trend toward larger, multi-student sessions has shown positive outcomes.” ” — Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Insurance School of TampaBay has streamlined how students book instructor office hours for quiz reviews and concept clarification. In response to growing enrollment, the school has expanded scheduling options to make office hours more accessible.

Starting today, students can book office hours online at their convenience using the Simply Schedule Appointments platform. To support the growing student body, Michael Petrucelli and Karin Woofter have joined the team to help staff office hours. The program is expanding from 16 weekly office-hour slots to 36, increasing availability across all licenses.

There is no cap on the number of office-hour sessions a student can attend each week. More participation is expected to deepen understanding of property, casualty, and life and health insurance. Office hours provide one-on-one time with instructors to review quizzes and address questions.

The Simply Schedule Appointments tool also supports prospective students and vendors. Prospective students can select Class Information and Vendor Phone Calls to schedule a callback at a convenient time. Agencies and vendors may also schedule appointments to receive timely callbacks.

Appointment categories include:

• Class Information and Vendor Phone Calls: For prospective students to request callbacks, agencies and vendors can schedule calls as well.

• P&C Office Hours: For Property & Casualty students (2044 and 220 series) to choose times.

• Life and Health (L&H) Office Hours: Separate slots for L&H students, including Health-focused times for 240-series students.

Feedback from participants has informed ongoing improvements. Initially, office hours were limited to one student per slot, but with growth, sessions now accommodate up to four students when appropriate. “The trend toward larger, multi-student sessions has shown positive outcomes,” said Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer. The school is also exploring live-classroom recordings to extend access beyond in-person sessions and will announce further updates as available.

About Insurance School of TampaBay The Insurance School of TampaBay is a specialized education provider focused on helping students license and advance their careers in property, casualty, and life and health insurance. Based in Tampa Bay, the school combines industry expertise with practical, exam-focused instruction to support aspiring agents and current professionals.



Mission To provide clear, actionable insurance knowledge and flexible learning options that fit real-world schedules, helping students pass licensing exams and excel in their careers.

Get in touch To learn more about programs, office hours, and scheduling, visit the programs page at https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/schedule-an-appointment/ or email admin@isotampabay.com. The school is available to assist with next steps in pursuing an insurance career.

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