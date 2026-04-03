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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Major Ini­tia­tive to Com­bat Wide­spread Fraud by Com­pa­nies Sell­ing Solar Pan­el Systems

Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a major initiative to crack down on companies who sell solar panel systems and are engaging in fraudulent and deceptive practices. 

As part of the initiative, Attorney General Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to a number of companies such as Freedom Forever, LLC. (“Freedom Solar”), SunRun, Inc. (“Sunrun”), Lone Star Solar Services LLC (“Lone Star Solar”), and CAM Solar Inc. (“CAM Solar”). Collectively, there are over 100 complaints that have been filed with the OAG against these companies, along with thousands more online. 

The companies are largely being investigated for violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act. Some of the companies’ actions being investigated involve misrepresentations regarding savings for consumers on their energy bills, the efficacy of their solar panel systems, equipment implementations, as well as the companies’ terms and policies. 

The CIDs require the companies to disclose, among other information, documents regarding how they track changes to electricity bills for consumers using their systems to determine savings, warranties, service plans, marketing materials, and contract information.

“Thousands of Texans have been targeted by companies selling solar panel systems, and it’s imperative that these companies are held responsible for any lies or deceptive marketing they use,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This initiative to stop widespread fraudulent activity in the solar panel industry is only beginning, and my office will take legal action against any corporations breaking the law and scamming Texans.”

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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Major Ini­tia­tive to Com­bat Wide­spread Fraud by Com­pa­nies Sell­ing Solar Pan­el Systems

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