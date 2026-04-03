Beloved BET Sistas Actress and Marine Veteran Dee Freeman Passes Away at 66

Respected and loved actor, Dee Freeman

A Celebrated Actress, Devoted Mother, and Marine Veteran Remembered for Her Strength, Grace, and Lasting Impact

Dee had a quiet power that commanded respect without ever needing to demand it. Her legacy is not just in her work, but in how she made people feel—and that will stay with us forever.” — Publicist, Desirae L. Benson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entertainment industry and those who knew her personally are mourning the loss of beloved actress, writer, and proud Marine veteran Dolores “Dee” Freeman, who passed away on April 2, 2026, at the age of 66 following a courageous battle with cancer.Born on June 6, 1959, in Louisiana, Dee Freeman embodied strength from the very beginning. After high school, she joined the United States Marine Corps—a decision she once described as beginning “on a dare,” but one that became a defining chapter of her life, instilling discipline, resilience, and honor that would shape her journey both personally and professionally.Following her military service, Freeman answered her true calling in the arts. She built an extensive and respected career in theater, performing in more than 80 stage productions. Known for her emotional depth and authenticity, she brought a rare honesty and power to every role she portrayed.She later made Los Angeles her home, where she spent over two decades working in television and film. Most recently, she captured audiences as Valerie Barnes, Andi’s mother, in Seasons 9 and 10 of the Tyler Perry hit series, Sistas on BET. Her performance resonated deeply with viewers, and she had been invited to return for Season 11.Freeman was also especially proud of her work in the multi-award-winning web series Pretty, reflecting her commitment to meaningful and independent storytelling. At the time of her passing, she was developing a novel adaptation of her one-woman show, Poison Gun, inspired by her family’s history.“Dee wasn’t just my client—she was someone I truly respected and admired,” said publicist Desirae L. Benson . “She carried herself with a level of grace, strength, and authenticity that is rare. Even in the face of stage 4 lung cancer, she showed up with courage and dignity. Dee had a quiet power that commanded respect without ever needing to demand it. Her legacy is not just in her work, but in how she made people feel—and that will stay with us forever.”Beyond her accomplishments, Dee was a devoted mother to her two wonderful children, Amber and Shane, who were her greatest pride. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and colleagues—remembered not only for her immense talent, but for her warmth, integrity, and the light she brought into every room.Dee Freeman faced her illness with courage and dignity, embodying the same resilience that defined her life. Her legacy will live on through her body of work, her storytelling, and the countless lives she touched.In her final moments, Dee’s strength and perspective never wavered. At her bedside, Shane shared that when asked how she was doing, she simply replied, “Can’t complain. On the other side doesn’t do you any good.”She shared that being an actress was what she loved most, and that she had no regrets—having lived fully, on her own terms, and remaining proud of the life she built.She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.Publicist Media Contact:Desirae L. BensonDesiraeBBB@gmail.comDesiraeBenson.com

Dee Freeman Opens Up About Her Lung Cancer Battle

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