Tether RE Expands into Five New Association Markets in Q1 2026, Reflecting Growing Investment in REALTOR® Safety

Tether RE Real Estate Agent Safety Platform Tether RE Safe Showing Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS®

After careful research and evaluation, GPAR selected a safety solution that delivers meaningful value while reinforcing our commitment to member well-being and professionalism.” — GPAR Horizon Committee

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tether RE, a real estate safety and productivity platform, announced today that it has expanded into five new REALTORassociation markets in the first quarter of 2026. Each organization is offering Tether RE as a member-paid benefit, reinforcing a broader industry shift toward prioritizing agent safety.The newest partners include:Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS(GPAR)Pike/Wayne Association of REALTORSPrince George’s County Association of REALTORS(PGCAR)Western Magic Valley REALTORS(WMVR)Enchanted Circle Association of REALTORS(ECAR)These additions highlight a growing trend among associations making direct investments in tools designed to protect their members in the field—particularly during higher-risk activities like open houses and property showings.“Associations are investing in member safety in a more meaningful way than ever,” said Scott Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Tether RE. “The conversations we’re having aren’t just about features — they’re about balancing REALTORsafety with consumer privacy rights, Fair Housing compliance, and layered protection that covers agents where they’re most vulnerable: open houses and showings. That balance matters, and it’s exactly what Tether RE was built to deliver.”Tether RE provides a layered safety approach that combines identity verification, 24/7 live monitoring, and real-time emergency response with tools agents already use in their daily workflow. This integrated approach helps drive consistent adoption while addressing both safety and operational needs.The company’s continued growth is being driven by partnerships with REALTORassociations, MLS organizations, and brokerages that are prioritizing proactive safety measures while remaining mindful of evolving regulatory and compliance considerations.For more information and full partnership announcements, visit: www.tetherre.com/news

Tether RE Agent Safety Platform

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